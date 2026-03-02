Michelangelo's First Masterpiece: The Torment of Saint Anthony at Age 12! (2026)

Imagine a 12-year-old creating a masterpiece that would one day captivate art historians and enthusiasts alike. Sounds unbelievable, right? But that’s exactly what Michelangelo Buonarroti did—long before he became the towering figure of Renaissance art we know today. And this is the part most people miss: his very first known painting, The Torment of Saint Anthony, was completed when he was just 12 or 13 years old. Yet, for centuries, its true creator remained a mystery.

Michelangelo’s childhood was worlds apart from what we’d consider typical for a preteen today. Instead of playing games, he was already deeply immersed in drawing and painting, studying the works of masters like Martin Schongauer, a 15th-century German artist. When he recreated Schongauer’s engraving Saint Anthony Tormented by Demons on a wood panel using tempera paint, his style hinted at a talent far beyond his years. But here’s where it gets controversial: despite its early brilliance, the painting wasn’t attributed to Michelangelo until 2008, after it sold at auction and underwent restoration at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Before that, the work was mistakenly linked to the Florentine workshop of Domenico Ghirlandaio, where Michelangelo apprenticed in 1488. It wasn’t until conservator Michael Gallagher removed yellowed varnish and overpaint that the painting’s unique color palette and depth were revealed. Art historian Everett Fahy and restorer Giorgio Bonsanti were among the first to boldly assert Michelangelo’s authorship, though some still debate whether a young artist could produce such sophistication. Is it possible Michelangelo himself would have disowned this ‘amateur’ work? Perhaps, but for us, it’s a fascinating glimpse into his early genius.

Today, The Torment of Saint Anthony resides at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, the only Michelangelo painting in a public collection in North America. Inspired by the 4th-century life of Saint Anthony the Great, the painting depicts the saint’s vision of being attacked by demons—a scene Michelangelo reportedly studied by examining fish scales from the market to accurately portray the demonic creatures. Would you have guessed a 12-year-old could achieve such detail?

This piece isn't just a painting; it's a testament to Michelangelo's precocious talent and relentless curiosity. Whether you're an art historian or a casual admirer, it invites us to rethink what's possible at any age. But here's a question to ponder: If Michelangelo had known this work would survive centuries, would he have signed it proudly—or kept it hidden?