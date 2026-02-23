Michał Kiciński Acquires GOG: What This Means for Gamers (2026)

In a surprising move, CD PROJEKT co-founder Michał Kiciński has bought back GOG, the DRM-free gaming platform he helped establish. But this isn't just a nostalgic reunion; it's a bold statement about the future of gaming and the preservation of its past.

A Pioneer's Vision: Michał Kiciński, a visionary in the gaming industry, co-founded GOG in 2008 with a mission. He wanted to ensure that classic games remain accessible and truly owned by players, free from the constraints of DRM. And this is where it gets interesting: GOG's philosophy is about more than just nostalgia.

The GOG Promise: Kiciński's vision for GOG is to provide a platform where games are not just bought but cherished forever. By removing DRM, GOG ensures that players have genuine ownership, a concept that resonates deeply with gamers and developers alike. But here's where it gets controversial—is this a sustainable model in today's gaming landscape?

A Mature Gamer's Perspective: Kiciński, a self-proclaimed mature gamer, understands the appeal of classic games. He believes that well-crafted vintage titles can offer as much enjoyment as the latest releases. This is a bold statement, especially with the industry's constant push for new, shiny games. And this is the part most people miss—GOG isn't just about old games; it's about the experience and the freedom to play them on modern hardware.

The GOG Community: GOG has been an integral part of the CD PROJEKT Group for 17 years, working closely with CD PROJEKT RED to bring iconic titles like The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077 to a global audience. But with GOG now under Kiciński's sole ownership, what does this mean for the platform's future?

A New Chapter: Kiciński assures that GOG will continue to operate independently, focusing on its unique offerings. He emphasizes that CD PROJEKT's AAA games will still find a home on GOG, making it the go-to platform for fans of The Witcher and Cyberpunk franchises. This move seems to be a win-win for both companies and gamers alike.

The Deal: The acquisition involves a 100% stake in GOG for PLN 90.7 million, financed without selling any CD PROJEKT shares. A distribution agreement between CD PROJEKT and GOG ensures future cooperation, including the release of upcoming CD PROJEKT RED games on GOG.

This news sparks excitement and curiosity about the future of gaming platforms and the preservation of gaming history. What do you think about this move? Is GOG's DRM-free philosophy a sustainable approach in today's gaming market? Share your thoughts and let's discuss!