Michael Woods: From Cycling Pro to All-Round Endurance Athlete (2026)

Michael Woods, a former professional cyclist, is embarking on a new chapter in his athletic career. After a successful run in cycling, winning 16 pro races including a stage at the Tour de France and three at the Vuelta a España, Woods is now looking to test himself in other endurance sports. In 2026, he will compete in triathlon, gravel, mountain biking, and ski mountaineering, aiming to see how his aerobic base built over 15 years in cycling stacks up against the best endurance athletes across various disciplines. Woods' retirement from professional cycling at the end of last year was bittersweet, as he reflects on his career and the challenges he faced, including a hernia that may have been the final blow. Despite the setback, he is eager to continue his athletic pursuits and is looking forward to sharing his adventures as a premier endurance athlete in the coming year.

Michael Woods: From Cycling Pro to All-Round Endurance Athlete (2026)

References

Top Articles
Trump Questions Global Warming Amid Record US Cold Wave: Fact vs. Fiction
Winter Storm Survival: Why Apps Fail & Human Forecasters Rule!
Understanding Your Privacy Rights in Virginia: TribLIVE.com Explained
Latest Posts
Trump’s Gaza Development Plan: Imperial Agenda or Reconstruction Hope? | Davos 2026 Analysis
ESA's Space Mission: Unst's SaxaVord Spaceport to Host Exciting Satellite Launches
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Golda Nolan II

Last Updated:

Views: 5841

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Golda Nolan II

Birthday: 1998-05-14

Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958

Phone: +522993866487

Job: Sales Executive

Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet

Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.