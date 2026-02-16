Michael Woods, a former professional cyclist, is embarking on a new chapter in his athletic career. After a successful run in cycling, winning 16 pro races including a stage at the Tour de France and three at the Vuelta a España, Woods is now looking to test himself in other endurance sports. In 2026, he will compete in triathlon, gravel, mountain biking, and ski mountaineering, aiming to see how his aerobic base built over 15 years in cycling stacks up against the best endurance athletes across various disciplines. Woods' retirement from professional cycling at the end of last year was bittersweet, as he reflects on his career and the challenges he faced, including a hernia that may have been the final blow. Despite the setback, he is eager to continue his athletic pursuits and is looking forward to sharing his adventures as a premier endurance athlete in the coming year.
Michael Woods: From Cycling Pro to All-Round Endurance Athlete (2026)
References
- https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/is-the-tour-actually-the-worlds-hardest-endurance-event-former-world-tour-pro-uses-retirement-to-test-himself-in-other-endurance-sports
- https://escapecollective.com/remco-evenepoel-is-quickly-making-red-bull-his-team/
- https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/teams-riders/horror-crash-at-over-100kph-shocks-alula-tour-as-soudal-quickstep-confirm-laurenz-rex-finished-stage-with-three-fractures-in-his-back/
- https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/he-is-extremely-bitter-former-danish-national-coach-offers-rare-insight-into-how-mads-pedersen-is-dealing-with-nightmare-start-to-2026
- https://www.cyclingnews.com/pro-cycling/womens-cycling/vuelta-cv-feminas-liane-lippert-grabs-victory-with-late-solo-move-after-perfect-teamwork-from-movistar/
- https://cyclinguptodate.com/cycling/results-cyclocross-world-championships-lucinda-brand-becomes-world-champion
Top Articles
Trump Questions Global Warming Amid Record US Cold Wave: Fact vs. Fiction
Winter Storm Survival: Why Apps Fail & Human Forecasters Rule!
Understanding Your Privacy Rights in Virginia: TribLIVE.com Explained
Latest Posts
Trump’s Gaza Development Plan: Imperial Agenda or Reconstruction Hope? | Davos 2026 Analysis
ESA's Space Mission: Unst's SaxaVord Spaceport to Host Exciting Satellite Launches
Recommended Articles
- What to Do For Dog Upset Stomach
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- How much money can someone on disability have in the bank?
- Top 7 Travel Destinations in 2026: From Mallorca to South Korea
- Efe Ajagba Stops Charles Martin in 4th Round! Heavyweight Contender Makes Statement in Las Vegas
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- ACCC's Decision: Ramsay's Acquisition of National Capital Private Hospital
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next?
- Gen Z Entrepreneur's Journey: From Startup Failure to Meta and Back
- Heat, storms lead to extreme fire forecast across dry Victoria tomorrow
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next?
- Slashed by Trump, this cutting-edge HIV vaccine has a new path
- Electric Car Charging Nightmare: Unfair £100 Parking Fine Explained
- Could Harm Reduction Save Lives? Opioid Overdoses Decline in Stockholm Pilot
- Naveed Akram's First Court Appearance: What We Know So Far
- St Andrews University Chancellor Election: Free Speech at Stake?
- The Kaluma Doctrine: Unveiling ODM's Decade-Long Strategy for Power
- Residence T20: A Minimalist Architectural Marvel
- Breaking News: Major Update in the Gus Lamont Case - 75-Year-Old Charged with Firearm Offenses
- EMR Accessibility: Eye-opening Ride Highlights Safety Gaps for Wheelchair Users
- Pancreatic Cancer: My Dad's Story and Warning Signs to Look Out For
- Fortnite Lobby Concept: A Look at the Divisive Early Metaverse Design
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- Scotland's Giant Cranes: Past, Present, and Future | Industrial Heritage at Risk
- Breaking News: Major Update in the Gus Lamont Case - 75-Year-Old Charged with Firearm Offenses
- Shoaib Akhtar's Fiery Rant: PCB Chief Incompetent, Pakistan Cricket in Crisis
- Gen Z Entrepreneur's Journey: From Startup Failure to Meta and Back
- Urgent Action Needed: Children's Safety at Risk at Derby School Crossing
- Breaking News: Major Update in the Gus Lamont Case - 75-Year-Old Charged with Firearm Offenses
- Olympic Curling Drama: Canada Accused of Double-Touching in Milano-Cortina 2023
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- Aadhaar App: A Comprehensive Guide to Digital Identity Protection
- Electric Car Charging Nightmare: Unfair £100 Parking Fine Explained
- HIV Vaccine Trial: South African Researchers Fight Back Against Funding Cuts
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- Abhishek Bachchan's New Look for King: Fans React and Anticipate a Powerful Performance
- Orient Bambino 38 No Date: Affordable Luxury with a Timeless Design
- Breaking News: Major Update in the Gus Lamont Case - 75-Year-Old Charged with Firearm Offenses
- Steve Smith Returns! Australia's T20 World Cup Squad Update
- ASUS PE1000U: The Ultimate Rugged Fanless PC for Industrial Applications
- Efe Ajagba Knocks Out Charles Martin in Round 4 | Heavyweight Boxing Highlights
- MRI Revolutionizes Parkinsonism Treatment: Unlocking PSP and CBD Diagnosis
- Heat, storms lead to extreme fire forecast across dry Victoria tomorrow
- Measles Alert in Sydney’s Inner West: What You Need to Know | Latest Health Update 2026
- Needle Exchange Program Reduces Overdose Deaths: New Research Insights
- Noise Camera in Paignton: Tackling Roaring Exhausts and Anti-Social Driving
- U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall as Warmer Weather Forecasts Loom
- Stephen Spencer's Daughter's Lyrics Go Viral: A Heartwarming Musical Collaboration
- Swiss Railway Line Hit by Avalanche: Passenger Train Derails, Injuries Feared
- What went wrong for England in Edinburgh? Key moments and what it means for their Six Nations future
- HIV Vaccine Trial: South African Researchers Fight Back Against Funding Cuts
- Slashed by Trump, this cutting-edge HIV vaccine has a new path
- Fortnite Lobby Concept: A Look at the Divisive Early Metaverse Design
- Breaking Barriers: First Woman to Sail Liverpool's Mersey Ferry in 800 Years!
- Mohamed Toure shines at Norwich City | FA Cup 4th Round Highlights & Socceroos News
- Fortnite Lobby Concept: A Look at the Divisive Early Metaverse Design
- Abhishek Bachchan's New Look for King: Fans React and Anticipate a Powerful Performance
- St Andrews University Chancellor Election: Free Speech at Stake?
- Android 17 Beta 1: 2 Tiny Pixel Launcher UI Tweaks You’ll Actually Use
- MRI Revolutionizes Parkinsonism Treatment: Unlocking PSP and CBD Diagnosis
- The Ultimate Guide to Traveling for Mental Health Benefits
- ASUS PE1000U: The Ultimate Rugged Fanless PC for Industrial Applications
- Efe Ajagba Stops Charles Martin in 4th Round! Heavyweight Contender Makes Statement in Las Vegas
- The Truth About Password Managers: Are Your Passwords Really Secure?
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next?
- Overdose Deaths Drop Among Needle Program Users
- Oldham Shooting Update: Police Cordons in Place After Gunman Opens Fire on House - Latest News
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next?
- Provence's Flower Festivals: From Grasse to Mandelieu-la-Napoule
- ASX 200: Tech Rebounds, Fortescue Sinks, and Iron Ore Slides
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next? Analyzing the February Meeting
- Slashed by Trump, this cutting-edge HIV vaccine has a new path
- Naveed Akram's First Court Appearance: What We Know So Far
- 2026 WorldSBK: Bulega Dominates Day 1 of Official Test in Australia
- Afghanistan's Bowling Masterclass vs UAE | ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026
- Slashed by Trump, this cutting-edge HIV vaccine has a new path
- Six Nations 2026: Round Two Talking Points
- Naveed Akram's First Court Appearance: What We Know So Far
- Efe Ajagba Dominates Charles Martin in Las Vegas — Stunning Fourth-Right Victory
- Arsenal Injury Update: Calafiori, Odegaard, White, Havertz, Merino, Dowman | Latest News
- Needle Exchange Program Reduces Overdose Deaths: New Research Insights
- Liberal Party Infighting: Nepean Branch Sidelined in By-election Controversy
- Diamondbacks 2026: Payroll Surge, Trades, and Injury Updates - What's Next for Arizona?
- Overdose Deaths Drop Among Needle Program Users
- What went wrong for England in Edinburgh? Key moments and what it means for their Six Nations future
- Bulldogs Stars' Injury Update: Vegas Opener Insights
- Efe Ajagba Knocks Out Charles Martin in Round 4 | Heavyweight Boxing Highlights
- Residence T20: A Minimalist Architectural Marvel by Samridh and Anima Aneja
- ECB Interest Rates: What's Next?
- Sicily's Plea: Bring Antonello da Messina's Ecce Homo Home | Art, History, and Identity
- Injury Update: Jacob Weitering — Rib Fracture but Expected to Play Opening Round
- Orient Bambino 38 No-Date: The Classic Dress Watch Reimagined! (New Colors!)
- St Andrews University Chancellor Election: Free Speech at Stake?
- Pancreatic Cancer: My Dad's Story and Warning Signs to Look Out For
- ACCC's Decision: Ramsay's Acquisition of National Capital Private Hospital
- Scientists’ chemical breakthrough sheds light on origins of life
- St Andrews University Chancellor Election: Free Speech at Stake?
- HIV Vaccine Trial: South African Researchers Fight Back Against Funding Cuts
- MRI Revolutionizes Parkinsonism Treatment: Unlocking PSP and CBD Diagnosis
Article information
Author: Golda Nolan II
Last Updated:
Views: 5841
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (78 voted)
Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Golda Nolan II
Birthday: 1998-05-14
Address: Suite 369 9754 Roberts Pines, West Benitaburgh, NM 69180-7958
Phone: +522993866487
Job: Sales Executive
Hobby: Worldbuilding, Shopping, Quilting, Cooking, Homebrewing, Leather crafting, Pet
Introduction: My name is Golda Nolan II, I am a thoughtful, clever, cute, jolly, brave, powerful, splendid person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.