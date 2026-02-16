Michael Woods: From Cycling Pro to All-Round Endurance Athlete (2026)

Michael Woods, a former professional cyclist, is embarking on a new chapter in his athletic career. After a successful run in cycling, winning 16 pro races including a stage at the Tour de France and three at the Vuelta a España, Woods is now looking to test himself in other endurance sports. In 2026, he will compete in triathlon, gravel, mountain biking, and ski mountaineering, aiming to see how his aerobic base built over 15 years in cycling stacks up against the best endurance athletes across various disciplines. Woods' retirement from professional cycling at the end of last year was bittersweet, as he reflects on his career and the challenges he faced, including a hernia that may have been the final blow. Despite the setback, he is eager to continue his athletic pursuits and is looking forward to sharing his adventures as a premier endurance athlete in the coming year.