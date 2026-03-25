Michael 'Venom' Page REVEALS UFC Frustrations: Why Isn't He Fighting More? (2026)

Michael 'Venom' Page, a fighter with a unique style and an impressive record, has recently opened up about his frustrations within the UFC. In this article, we'll delve into the challenges he's faced and the insights he's shared, offering a deeper understanding of the complexities of the sport.

The Frustration of a Star

Page's journey to the UFC was marked by excitement and anticipation. He envisioned a busy schedule, testing himself against the best. However, reality has not quite matched his expectations. Since joining the UFC, Page has fought only twice a year, a stark contrast to his previous experience in kickboxing, where competition was almost weekly.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the insight it provides into the business side of the sport. Page's experience highlights the delicate balance between promoting exciting fights and managing the careers of top-tier athletes. In my opinion, it's a constant negotiation between the fighter's desire for regular action and the promotion's need to strategically build storylines and matchups.

The Detour to Middleweight

One of the most intriguing aspects of Page's story is his temporary move to middleweight. This shift was a strategic decision, driven by the lack of viable opponents at welterweight. Page's callout of Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov, and the subsequent impressive victory, showcases his ability to adapt and his eagerness to stay active. However, it also raises questions about the depth of talent at welterweight and the challenges of finding suitable opponents.

From my perspective, this detour to middleweight is a testament to Page's versatility and his willingness to take risks. It's a strategy that has paid off, but it also underscores the unique challenges faced by fighters in highly competitive weight classes.

The Search for Opponents

Page's quest for a ranked opponent at welterweight has been a frustrating endeavor. Despite his star power and willingness to fight, he's faced a series of rejections. The reasons vary, from injuries to a cautious approach from potential opponents. This situation is a microcosm of the broader dynamics in the sport, where fighters must navigate the delicate balance between ambition and strategic career management.

One thing that immediately stands out is the psychological aspect. Page's comment about not wanting to believe that Joaquin Buckley would decline a fight is a window into the mental game. It's a reminder that, beyond the physical challenges, fighters must also contend with the mental fortitude required to step into the octagon.

The Importance of Regular Competition

Page's desire for regular fights is not just about maintaining his record or building his name. It's about staying sharp and making the most of his time in the sport. At 38, he's aware that his career is finite, and he wants to leave a lasting impact. The contrast between his kickboxing days and his UFC experience is a stark reminder of the different rhythms and expectations within each sport.

In my analysis, Page's situation highlights the need for a more nuanced approach to fighter management. While the UFC has a reputation for putting on frequent events, the experience of fighters like Page suggests that there's room for improvement in ensuring that top talent is matched regularly.

Conclusion

Michael 'Venom' Page's story is a fascinating insight into the complexities of professional fighting. It's a reminder that, beyond the glitz and glamour, there are real challenges and frustrations. As we reflect on Page's journey, it's clear that the sport of MMA is not just about the fights themselves, but also the intricate dance of promotions, rankings, and the personal ambitions of its athletes. This story serves as a powerful reminder of the human element in sports and the importance of understanding the broader context beyond the octagon.