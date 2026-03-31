Michael's Epic No-Fly Journey: Melbourne to London (2026)

Get ready for an extraordinary adventure! Michael Kerrisk, an Aussie retiree, is embarking on a journey that will leave you in awe. Instead of opting for the typical cruise or safari, Michael is setting off on a unique and daring expedition from Melbourne to London, and here's the catch - he's doing it without stepping foot on a single plane!

Michael, 63, a communications and marketing expert, began his adventure on February 4th, with a plan to travel from Middle Park, Melbourne, to Middle Park in Greenwich, London. But here's where it gets controversial... he aims to complete this journey in just 120 days!

In a straight line, the distance is approximately 17,000 kilometers, but Michael knows he'll have to cover much more ground. He's booked a Qantas flight home from Heathrow at the end of May, so the pressure is on!

Currently aboard a cruise ship en route to Singapore, Michael admits that when he shares his mission, people often think he's joking. "Most are surprised and curious about the route and the time it will take," he says. But here's the part most people miss - Michael's journey is not just about the destination, it's about the experiences and places he'll visit along the way.

"I've always dreamed of exploring Central Asia, the 'Stan's,' and the romantic allure of the Silk Road has always captivated me," Michael reveals. He explains that obtaining visas for these countries was once a daunting task, but now, with just his passport, he can visit four of the five Stans he's targeting.

Michael's inspiration for this journey comes from various sources, including a book titled 'Here to There: A Father and Son Roadtrip Adventure from Melbourne to London,' and his admiration for Tony and Maureen Wheeler, the founders of Lonely Planet.

So far, Michael's trip has had its fair share of challenges. He encountered train cancellations and replacements by buses within Australia, and had to extend his stay on the Carnival Encounter cruise ship due to unexpected technical issues.

Once he reaches Asia, Michael has meticulously planned his route. He'll travel north through Malaysia, Thailand, Laos, and into X'ian, China. From there, he'll continue westward across China and into Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, with a side trip to Tajikistan. The journey then leads him into Turkmenistan, Armenia, Georgia, across Turkey to Istanbul, and finally into Europe.

But the biggest challenges, Michael believes, are yet to come. Crossing China and entering Kazakhstan will be tricky, as the trains no longer cross the border directly due to COVID restrictions. He'll also need to navigate the complexities of obtaining a visa for Turkmenistan, which requires booking a tour or hiring a guide to arrange a 'letter of invitation.'

Along his journey, Michael plans to immerse himself in military history and visit the famous Terracotta Warriors in X'ian. He'll be staying in budget hotels and private rooms in hostels, and will utilize overnight buses and trains to cover the vast distances.

Michael, an experienced backpacker who traveled for seven months at age 40, will be joined by his wife, Nicola, for a couple of weeks. However, he confesses to enjoying his solitude and even trained by carrying his backpack on walks before departing.

"Traveling alone presents its own set of decisions and challenges," Michael shares. "From choosing accommodations and dining spots to figuring out transportation, it's all on me. But as an only child, I'm comfortable with my own company."

You can follow Michael's extraordinary journey on Instagram (@melbourne2london).

So, what do you think? Is this an inspiring adventure or a daunting challenge? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!