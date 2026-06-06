Michael Patrick King on The Comeback's Future: 'Hopefully Hollywood Doesn't Get Dumb Enough' (2026)

The Comeback’s Final Bow: Why Michael Patrick King Hopes Hollywood Doesn’t Get Dumb Enough for More

There’s something almost poetic about The Comeback ending—again. The show, a razor-sharp satire of Hollywood’s absurdities, has always felt like a time capsule, resurfacing every decade to mock the industry’s latest follies. But this time, co-creator Michael Patrick King seems genuinely relieved to close the curtain. In a recent interview, he expressed a hope that’s both humorous and haunting: “Hopefully there won’t be any apocalyptic unknown things appearing in the next 10 years that would warrant us to come back.” Personally, I think this line encapsulates the show’s essence—it’s not just a sitcom; it’s a mirror held up to Hollywood’s ever-evolving madness.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the show’s cyclical nature. Each season has arrived like a cultural checkpoint, reflecting the industry’s shifts. The 2005 debut mocked the rise of reality TV, the 2014 return skewered social media’s influence, and the 2026 finale? AI. King and Lisa Kudrow raced to air this season because, as King put it, “We’re still in that moment before any studio actually admits they’re using AI.” From my perspective, this urgency speaks volumes. It’s not just about staying relevant; it’s about capturing the zeitgeist before it slips away. What many people don’t realize is that satire often loses its bite when reality catches up. By beating the headlines, The Comeback retains its edge.

But here’s where it gets intriguing: King insists this is truly the end. “It feels like the trilogy,” he said. “Beginning, middle, and end.” One thing that immediately stands out is the finality in his tone. Unlike many creators who leave doors open for sequels, King seems content to let Valerie Cherish retire. In my opinion, this is a rare move in an industry that thrives on reboots and revivals. It raises a deeper question: Can Hollywood ever truly let go of its darlings? Or is the fear of irrelevance so great that everything must be recycled?

A detail that I find especially interesting is the show’s AI storyline. Valerie being asked to star in a sitcom written by AI isn’t just a plot twist—it’s a prophecy. If you take a step back and think about it, AI is already reshaping entertainment, from scriptwriting to casting. What this really suggests is that The Comeback isn’t just mocking Hollywood; it’s warning us about the future. The show’s cyclical nature isn’t just a gimmick; it’s a reminder that history repeats itself—especially in an industry that often learns nothing from its past.

What this finale also highlights is the unique chemistry between King and Kudrow. Their collaboration feels almost symbiotic, with Kudrow’s Valerie serving as the perfect vessel for King’s biting humor. Personally, I think Valerie Cherish is one of the most underrated characters in TV history. She’s not just a parody of washed-up actors; she’s a symbol of resilience in an industry that chews people up and spits them out.

If there’s one takeaway from The Comeback’s final season, it’s this: satire works best when it’s ahead of the curve. King and Kudrow understood that, and they’ve bowed out gracefully. Will Hollywood get dumb enough to justify another season? Let’s hope not. But if it does, I’ll be the first to admit I’d tune in. After all, as The Comeback has taught us, there’s always another absurdity waiting just around the corner.

Final Thought: The Comeback isn’t just a show—it’s a time capsule, a warning, and a love letter to Hollywood’s chaos. Here’s to hoping it stays a trilogy, because sometimes, the best stories are the ones that know when to end.