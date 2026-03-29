Michael Page's UFC London Booking: Punishment or Misunderstanding? (2026)

Is Michael Page being punished by the UFC? That's the question on everyone's mind as the controversial fighter prepares for his upcoming bout at UFC London.

'Venom' Page is known for his outspoken nature, and now he's questioning the UFC's motives. After a long wait for a fight, Page will finally step into the Octagon against Sam Patterson, an unranked opponent. But here's where it gets intriguing: Page feels this matchup may be a form of punishment from the UFC.

During a revealing interview, Page expressed his doubts about the UFC's intentions, stating, "I don't feel like I'm in good favor with the UFC." He pointed out the mismatch between his status and the fight card's overall excitement level. While acknowledging the deserving spot of Lerone Murphy, Page feels his own fight is oddly placed.

Page's record in the UFC is impressive, with three wins and one competitive loss to Ian Machado Garry, a potential title contender. His victories include notable names like Jared Cannonier and Kevin Holland. But despite his success, Page wonders if he's being sidelined.

And this is the part most people miss: Is the UFC strategically placing Page against Patterson to test his skills, or is it a subtle form of discipline? It's a delicate balance between matchmaking and potential punishment.

The UFC's matchmaking decisions often spark debates, and this case is no exception. Do you think Page is being punished, or is it a standard matchmaking strategy? Share your thoughts below and let's discuss the intricacies of fighter bookings!