Michael Mmoh Upsets Karen Khachanov in Hong Kong QFs | ATP Tour Highlights 2026 (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling tennis tale that will have you on the edge of your seat!

Michael Mmoh's Deja-vu Moment: Upsetting Karen Khachanov in Hong Kong

In a surprising turn of events, American tennis player Michael Mmoh, ranked 285 in the PIF ATP Rankings, has secured his spot in the quarter-finals of the Bank of China Hong Kong Tennis Open. Mmoh's victory over the familiar face of Karen Khachanov, the fourth seed, was a thrilling comeback story.

With just two ATP Tour wins in 2025, Mmoh's straight-set victory over Khachanov in the first week of 2026 is a remarkable achievement. This win marks Mmoh's first triumph over a Top 20 opponent since 2023, when he also defeated Khachanov at the US Open.

But here's where it gets interesting: Mmoh and Khachanov have a long-standing rivalry, dating back to their junior days. Mmoh shared, "It's funny, my first ITF junior win was against Karen. We've been battling since we were 14!"

Despite failing to serve out the match in the second set, Mmoh regrouped and dominated the tie-break, showcasing his resilience and skill. He now advances to his seventh ATP Tour quarter-final, where he will face fellow American Marcos Giron.

And this is the part most people miss: Mmoh's journey to the quarter-finals is a testament to his determination and ability to rise to the occasion. With a 2-0 lead in their Lexus ATP Head2Head series, Mmoh proves that he's a force to be reckoned with.

In other news, Chinese left-hander Shang Juncheng became the first player to reach all three Hong Kong quarter-finals since the ATP 250's return in 2024. Shang's impressive 24 winners in his victory over fifth seed Lorenzo Sonego showcase his talent and potential.

So, what do you think? Is Mmoh's victory a sign of a potential comeback story? Or is Khachanov's loss just a blip on his impressive career? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the exciting world of tennis!