Michael Matthews Wins Gran Premio Castellon 2026: Uphill Sprint Finish (2026)

The 2026 cycling season has officially ignited with a bang, as Michael Matthews (Jayco AlUla) roared to victory in the Gran Premio Castellón-Ruta de la Cerámica, conquering a brutal uphill sprint to claim his first win of the year.

Matthews’ triumph marks his second win in this 1.1 one-day race, mirroring his 2024 success and setting the stage for a strong showing at the upcoming Challenge Mallorca. The race itself was a nail-biter, with the decisive moment unfolding in the grueling uphill finale. Pau Miquel (Bahrain-Victorious) and Lukáš Kubiš (Unibet Rose Rockets) trailed closely behind, but Matthews’ sprint was unstoppable, leaving no doubt about his victory.

A breakaway of six riders—Jasper Schoofs (Soudal-QuickStep), Carlos García Pierna (Burgos BH), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel Euskadi), Márton Dina (MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort), Kenny Molly (Van Rysel Roubaix), and Enzo Leijnse (Anicolor)—dominated much of the 171-kilometer course in eastern Spain, building a six-minute lead at their peak. Jayco AlUla played a pivotal role in pacing the peloton, but the real fireworks began on the final climb, the Collado de Ayódar (5km at 4.5%), where Leijnse held on until just 13 kilometers from the finish.

The most daring move came from Antonio Morgado (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who launched a significant attack, followed by Christian Scaroni, Guillermo Thomas Silva (both XDS Astana), and Héctor Álvarez (Spain). Yet, it was Matthews who emerged victorious, showcasing his resilience and form.

Matthews' journey to this win hasn't been without challenges. After a terrifying health scare in 2025, when his team discovered signs of a pulmonary embolism, he's fought his way back to peak performance. His renewed contract with Jayco AlUla for two more years, following a successful return to racing in late 2025, underscores his determination.

