Michael Kors SS26: A French Riviera Dream | Suki Waterhouse & Danny Ramirez Star in 'It's Iconic' (2026)

Michael Kors has just unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 collection, and it's a nod to the enchanting South of France. This collection is a celebration of the brand's French-inspired aesthetic, bringing a touch of the Mediterranean to your wardrobe. But what makes this collection truly captivating is the brand's ability to capture the essence of the French Riviera in a way that feels both timeless and fresh. In my opinion, this is a collection that truly understands the allure of the South of France and translates it into wearable art. The campaign video, 'It's Iconic', is a masterpiece in itself, with stunning visuals of the Côte d'Azur and a stellar cast of Suki Waterhouse and Danny Ramirez. The video sets the tone for the entire collection, with its sun-kissed streets and nautical shades, and it's a feast for the eyes. What makes this collection particularly fascinating is the attention to detail. From the crochet textures to the luxe linen tailoring, every piece is meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of sophistication and serenity. The ready-to-wear range is a dream come true for those who love a touch of retro-chic. The tees with their vintage-inspired typography and the openwork fabrics are a nod to the retro café culture of the French Riviera. But it's the accessories that truly steal the show. The handbags, including the iconic Hamilton Moderne satchel and the sleek Nolita shoulder bag, are a testament to the brand's artisanal expertise. The tactile textures of suede, woven leather, and straw add a touch of luxury to any outfit. One thing that immediately stands out is the brand's ability to blend classic silhouettes with modern accents. The Laila bag, for example, is a classic, structured silhouette with an added edge thanks to its moto-inspired accents. This collection is a must-have for anyone who wants to channel their inner French Riviera chic. It's a collection that invites you to escape to the South of France, even if just mentally. From the flowy, featherlight silhouettes to the nautical shades, every piece is designed to fight off the heat and embrace the tranquility of the coastal views. In my opinion, this collection is a testament to Michael Kors' understanding of the allure of the South of France. It's a collection that captures the essence of the French Riviera in a way that feels both timeless and fresh. So, if you're looking to add a touch of Mediterranean charm to your wardrobe, this collection is definitely one to watch. From the crochet textures to the luxe linen tailoring, every piece is a work of art that will transport you to the sun-drenched streets of the South of France. Personally, I think this collection is a must-have for anyone who wants to embrace the sophistication and serenity of the French Riviera. It's a collection that truly understands the allure of the South of France and translates it into wearable art. So, take a trip to the Mediterranean – mentally – with Michael Kors' Spring/Summer 2026 collection. It's a collection that will leave you feeling inspired and ready to embrace the sun-kissed streets of the South of France.