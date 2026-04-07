Michael Hayes' WWE UnReal Comments: Chelsea Green's Potential and the Power of Fan Support (2026)

The world of professional wrestling is no stranger to drama, and this time, it's centered around WWE producer Michael Hayes and his comments about wrestler Chelsea Green.

A Stirring Controversy:

In the Netflix docuseries WWE UnReal, Michael Hayes found himself in hot water for his remarks about Green's potential in the ring. Hayes, portrayed with a hint of villainy, made a bold statement that sparked a fiery debate among fans:

"Chelsea is so entertaining, but she's not cut out for the Charlotte Flair or Tiffany Stratton roles. Her job is to elevate others."

This assessment didn't sit well with many, especially considering Green's undeniable talent and the fact that she hasn't been given a chance to shine outside of comedic roles.

The Wrestler's Response:

Chelsea Green, a two-time United States champion, didn't hold back when she heard Hayes' comments. She expressed her frustration on SiriusXM's Reality Checked, stating:

"Knowing my position in the wrestling hierarchy is one thing, but hearing someone put a ceiling on my potential is infuriating. It's like having your doubts confirmed, and publicly, no less."

Green's reaction is understandable, as any athlete would feel discouraged by such a statement, especially from someone within their own organization.

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Hayes' Clarification:

In a podcast interview with The Undertaker, Hayes addressed the controversy. He claimed that Netflix edited his words to paint him as a heel, but he stood by his evaluation of Green's role. Interestingly, he suggested that his comments could be used to create a storyline that propels Green up the ranks:

"I told Netflix that I started the interview by praising Chelsea's talent. But they cut that part. I never meant to say she wasn't good enough. I simply stated her role at the time was to support others."

Hayes further explained that if Green gained enough fan support, they would embrace her rise, just as they did with Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston. However, he expressed concern that pushing her too soon might diminish her 'rebel' appeal.

The Undertaker's Take:

The Undertaker, a legend in the WWE, seems to agree that Green isn't quite at the top level yet. However, he sees immense potential in her, suggesting she could become a top player with a bit more edge. He even hinted at other organizations that could utilize her talents, perhaps referring to Lucha Libre AAA, which he's currently involved with.

The Future of Chelsea Green:

As Green recovers from an ankle injury, the wrestling world awaits her return. This controversy has undoubtedly put her in the spotlight, but will it affect her career trajectory? Will WWE capitalize on this buzz, or will they let it fade? And what do you think about Hayes' comments? Were they fair, or did they cross a line?

The impact of WWE UnReal on the wrestling community is evident, especially among dedicated fans. But has it managed to attract new fans? That remains a topic of debate.