Michael Fulmer's Comeback: Former Tigers Star Signs with Giants (2026)

Imagine a baseball player who once stood at the pinnacle of the sport, only to face a rollercoaster of injuries, trades, and comebacks. That’s the story of Michael Fulmer, the former Detroit Tigers standout who’s now getting another shot at the big leagues—this time with the San Francisco Giants. But here’s where it gets controversial: Can a player who’s battled multiple Tommy John surgeries and bounced between teams still find success in the majors? Let’s dive in.

Michael Fulmer, the 32-year-old right-hander (turning 33 next month), has signed a minor-league contract with the Giants, earning himself an invitation to spring training. This move marks yet another chapter in Fulmer’s resilient career, which has been defined by both triumph and adversity. In 2025 alone, he pitched for four different organizations, spending most of his time in Triple-A, where he struck out 86 batters in just 66 innings. He even got brief MLB call-ups with the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox, proving he still has gas left in the tank.

Fulmer’s journey began over a decade ago when he joined the Tigers from the New York Mets in a trade for outfielder Yoenis Céspedes. He quickly made a name for himself, winning the American League Rookie of the Year award in 2016 and solidifying his role as a reliable starter in 2017 and 2018. And this is the part most people miss: His career took a sharp turn after his first Tommy John surgery in 2019, which sidelined him for an entire season and limited his effectiveness in 2020. Yet, Fulmer adapted, transitioning to the bullpen in 2021 and posting a respectable 3.20 ERA in 39 1/3 innings for the Tigers in 2022 before being traded to the Minnesota Twins.

After signing a one-year, $4 million deal with the Cubs in 2023, Fulmer pitched 57 innings out of the bullpen. However, another Tommy John surgery followed, forcing him to miss the entire 2024 season. But 2025 was his year of resilience—he not only returned to the mound but also showcased his durability by pitching for multiple teams, earning him this new opportunity with the Giants.

Here’s the bold question: Is Fulmer’s story one of perseverance or a cautionary tale about the toll of injuries in professional sports? His ability to bounce back from multiple surgeries and adapt to new roles is undeniably inspiring. Yet, it also raises questions about the long-term impact of such setbacks on a player’s career. Will he reclaim his former glory, or will this be another chapter in his ongoing battle against adversity?

As Fulmer heads to spring training, all eyes will be on him to see if he can compete for a spot on the Giants’ roster. His journey is a testament to the grit and determination required in baseball—a sport where even the brightest stars can face unexpected challenges. What do you think? Can Michael Fulmer still make a significant impact in the majors, or is his best baseball behind him? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments!