Michael Ennis' Sudden Departure from the Dragons: What's Next for the NRL? (2026)

The coaching carousel in the NRL is spinning at full speed, and the recent developments at St George Illawarra are a prime example of the league's dynamic nature. Michael Ennis, the former premiership-winning hooker, has abruptly departed the Dragons, adding to a growing list of exits. This exodus raises intriguing questions about the club's future and the broader coaching landscape.

Ennis' departure is particularly noteworthy, as it comes just months after he joined the Dragons with high aspirations. In his own words, he saw the assistant coaching role as a stepping stone to achieving his dream of becoming an NRL head coach. This ambition is a common thread among many assistant coaches, but the path to the top is rarely straightforward.

What makes Ennis' situation fascinating is the timing and context. He had expressed his respect for Shane Flanagan, the former head coach, and his desire to work with him. However, Flanagan's departure, along with that of Ben Haran, the head of football, creates a void that could significantly impact the club's trajectory. One can't help but wonder if Ennis' decision to leave was influenced by these sudden changes in the coaching hierarchy.

Personally, I find the dynamics of coaching transitions captivating. It's a delicate balance between personal ambitions and the stability of a club. When key personnel leave, it can create a ripple effect, affecting not only the team's performance but also the aspirations of those left behind. In this case, Dean Young, the defensive coach, has been handed the reins as the interim head coach. It's a significant responsibility and an opportunity for Young to make his mark.

The NRL coaching scene is notoriously cutthroat, and the pressure to perform is immense. Coaches are often judged by their ability to deliver results quickly. Ennis, with his impressive playing career and experience under renowned coaches like Ricky Stuart and Brad Arthur, seemed well-positioned for future head coaching roles. However, the reality is that the coaching journey is filled with unpredictability.

This exodus at the Dragons highlights a broader trend in the league. Coaches are increasingly becoming short-term appointments, with their success or failure determined within a few seasons. The days of long-serving coaches are becoming rarer, and the pressure to adapt and deliver immediate results is ever-present. It's a challenging environment for coaches to navigate, and it often leads to rapid turnover.

In my opinion, the coaching changes at St George Illawarra are a microcosm of the NRL's evolving landscape. The league is witnessing a new era of coaching strategies and philosophies, with clubs seeking fresh ideas and quick fixes. While this may bring excitement and innovation, it also raises concerns about long-term stability and the development of coaching talent. The Dragons' situation is a reminder that the coaching journey is filled with twists and turns, and the path to the top is rarely a straight line.