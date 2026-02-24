Michael Eisner's Take on Micromanagement: A Look Back at His Disney CEO Days (2026)

Bold claim: leadership hinges on exacting taste—and Michael Eisner proves it, even years after Disney’s heyday. In a fresh excerpt from his In-Depth interview with Graham Bensinger, the former Disney CEO reveals three areas where he deliberately kept a close watch during his tenure.

Michael Eisner on the merits of careful oversight

A newly released clip from Bensinger’s interview highlights Eisner’s perspective on leadership, patience, and decision-making within the entertainment industry. He tackles a topic that still sparks debate: whether a CEO should micromanage.

Addressing longtime critics who labeled him a micromanager, Eisner explains that while you can’t personally oversee every one of Disney’s 100,000 employees, you can—and should—directly oversee the elements that define your brand’s taste. He identifies three specific arenas within his overall scope where close attention mattered most:

- Theme park designs

- ABC’s programming schedule

- Architecture

In Eisner’s view, a CEO should act as a micromanager in these precise domains, selecting focal points that shape the company’s “taste” profile and aligning them with the broader strategic vision.

The interview also includes several anecdotes about industry figures like Marty Davis, Robert Redford, and Barry Dillard, touching on topics such as compensation, corporate culture, and internal conflicts.

In other moments from the broader conversation, Eisner weighs in on Josh D’Amaro’s rise to the top and offers critiques of today’s theme park pricing models. If you’d like to see the full context, a new clip is available on YouTube.

What do you think about Eisner's stance on targeted micromanagement and taste-driven leadership?