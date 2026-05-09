Michael Conforto Signs with Chicago Cubs: Can He Make the Team? (2026)

Michael Conforto, a free agent outfielder, has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs, according to sources. The 32-year-old had a disappointing season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, batting just .199. He'll need to impress during spring training to secure a spot on the Cubs' roster.

Conforto's prime years were with the New York Mets, where he excelled with an .864 OPS and 12.2 Baseball-Reference wins above replacement from 2017 to 2020. However, his performance has declined since 2021, with a high batting average of only .239 and an OPS-plus above 100. He has accumulated 47 home runs over the last three seasons, playing for the San Francisco Giants and the Dodgers before becoming a free agent.

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The Cubs' outfield is already crowded with minor league invites, including Dylan Carlson and Chas McCormick. The team is seeking a reliable backup for center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, who will be away during spring training for the WBC. This presents an opportunity for non-roster invites like Conforto to shine and potentially earn a spot on the final roster.

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Conforto's career statistics include 179 home runs, 23 stolen bases, and a 115 OPS-plus. The deal was initially reported by MLB Network.

Michael Conforto Signs with Chicago Cubs: Can He Make the Team? (2026)

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