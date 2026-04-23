Michael Che Rips Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Stunt on SNL - Full Breakdown (2026)

In a jaw-dropping display of audacity, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che unleashed a scathing critique of Donald Trump’s relentless pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize, calling out what he sees as a desperate and bizarre attempt to claim an honor he didn’t earn. But here’s where it gets controversial: Che didn’t hold back, labeling Trump a ‘psycho’ for seemingly accepting the prize from Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado, who was recently named the latest recipient. Che’s sharp wit sliced through the absurdity, leaving the audience both laughing and cringing.

During SNL’s iconic ‘Weekend Update,’ Che questioned, ‘What kind of person would take someone else’s Nobel Peace Prize? It’s like showing up at a party and leaving with the host’s car keys—except this time, it’s a global honor.’ He went on to explain that Machado allegedly handed over the prize in hopes of securing Trump’s support to become Venezuela’s next leader. ‘If this kind of quid pro quo works,’ Che quipped, ‘Trump might as well start clearing shelf space for Grammys next.’

And this is the part most people miss: Che’s humor wasn’t just about Trump’s alleged prize grab. He also took a swipe at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who’s currently serving a four-year prison sentence and has publicly sought a presidential pardon. Che’s joke about Diddy’s plea for clemency sparked a mix of groans and applause, proving once again that comedy thrives in the gray areas of public opinion.

But Che didn’t stop there. He revisited a bizarre moment from Trump’s 2024 campaign, referencing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s baffled comment about Trump’s diet: ‘I don’t know how he’s still alive.’ Che’s response? A deadpan ‘A slight breeze,’ paired with an image of Trump’s near-assassination, where a bullet grazed his ear. It was dark, it was bold, and it left the audience questioning where the line between humor and reality lies.

Meanwhile, co-anchor Colin Jost took aim at ICE, delivering a zinger about agents ignoring court orders to avoid retaliating against protesters. ‘If ICE listened to judges,’ Jost joked, ‘their ex-wives would finally get those child support checks.’ He also mocked Trump’s defense of ICE’s actions in Minneapolis, highlighting the former president’s ominous warning of ‘reckoning and retribution.’ Jost capped it off by showing the Grim Reaper, quipping, ‘Trump stole that line from the guy who’s always pointing at him.’

Is Trump’s pursuit of the Nobel Peace Prize a harmless ambition or a troubling sign of entitlement? And what does it say about the state of global politics when such honors become bargaining chips? Let’s hear your thoughts—agree or disagree, the comments are open for debate.