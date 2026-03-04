Michael Carrick: The Next Man Utd Manager? | United's Interim Head Coach (2026)

The Next Manchester United Manager: Michael Carrick's Rise to Interim Head Coach

The former United midfielder, Michael Carrick, has emerged as the standout candidate to take over the beleaguered Manchester United club, beating his former teammate, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, in the race for the manager's role. This development comes as a surprise to many, given Solskjaer's previous connection to the club and his desperate desire to return.

Carrick's appointment as interim head coach until the end of the season is expected to be announced later on Tuesday, with the 44-year-old already in Manchester finalizing his six-month contract and backroom staff. The primary goal is to guide United back into Europe, with a top-six finish set as a minimum target last summer. However, senior officials at Old Trafford believe there's a golden opportunity to qualify for the Champions League this season, and they're counting on Carrick to navigate this path.

Despite the positive impression Carrick made during face-to-face talks, United wanted to hear his plans in person before making a final decision. Both Carrick and Solskjaer presented well, but Carrick's vision and experience ultimately swayed the club. He is set to take training for the first time on Wednesday, with his first game against Manchester City on Saturday.

The current situation at United is dire, with the team in seventh position and no realistic chance of silverware this season. The recent defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup further emphasized the scale of the challenge Carrick has taken on. Darren Fletcher, who has been in temporary charge since Amorim's dismissal, has urged the players not to 'waste the season' and warned of potential sales if they don't 'step up'.

See Also Wicked Composer Latest to Cancel Kennedy Center Gig After Trump Name Change

Carrick's coaching staff is yet to be finalized. While it's uncertain if Fletcher will form part of the backroom team, another coach could also be brought in to support Carrick. The former Middlesbrough manager has been out of work since being sacked last June, and it remains to be seen if his first-team coach, Jonathan Woodgate, will join him at Old Trafford.

Carrick's appointment has received support from his former United teammate and friend, Wayne Rooney. Rooney believes Carrick would be a 'great fit' and a 'really good fit' for the club, praising his intelligence and success at Middlesbrough. He also expressed his willingness to join Carrick's coaching staff if the opportunity arose, stating it would be a 'no-brainer'.

As United looks to appoint their seventh permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, the club is in a critical phase. With several high-profile managers potentially available after the World Cup, including Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and Julian Nagelsmann, United has a chance to secure a top-tier manager. However, the club must act quickly to avoid missing out on these opportunities.