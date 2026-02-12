Michael Carrick Appointed as Man Utd Head Coach: What to Expect? | Manchester United News (2026)

Michael Carrick: Manchester United Confirm Head Coach Appointment for Remainder of the Season

Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as head coach until the end of the season, following a thorough selection process and unanimous choice by the club's hierarchy. The appointment comes after a series of discussions with the former midfielder and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, following the departure of Ruben Amorim on January 5th.

Carrick's appointment was accelerated after United's 2-1 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup on Sunday, which was overseen by caretaker boss Darren Fletcher. The club wanted to act immediately to give themselves the best chance of achieving their remaining objectives this season.

Carrick's first game in charge will be the Manchester derby against City on Saturday, January 17th, live on Sky Sports. His backroom team includes Steve Holland, Gareth Southgate's former England assistant coach, and Jonathan Woodgate, ex-Boro assistant and Leeds player.

Carrick's playing career at Old Trafford spanned 12 years, during which he made 464 appearances. He remained at the club as part of Jose Mourinho's coaching staff when he retired in 2018. After Mourinho's sacking, Carrick briefly took on the interim manager role before joining Solskjaer's backroom staff.

Carrick's management style is likely to involve a 4-2-3-1 formation with an aggressive press, combining patient possession-based build-up with frequent switches to long passes and rapid transitions. This approach was evident during his time at Middlesbrough, where he led the team to eighth and 10th-place finishes in the following two seasons.

United's next five fixtures include a home match against Man City, away games against Arsenal and West Ham, and home matches against Fulham and Tottenham.