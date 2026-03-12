Michael Bidwill's Take on NFLPA Report Cards: A Step Towards Accountability? (2026)

Bold opening: Controversy over NFL report cards isn’t just about numbers; it’s about whether leaders hear criticism and what that means for players and teams. Here’s a fully unique rewrite that preserves every key detail and nuance of the original.

Michael Bidwill on NFLPA report cards: “Feedback’s a gift.” The NFL recently secured an arbitration ruling that blocks the NFL Players Association from publishing team-by-team report cards, though it does not stop the creation of such evaluations. The first owner available to reporters after this ruling was Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals. Bidwill ranked 30th among all owners in last year’s report card, and his club finished last in the standings (https://nflpa.com/report-cards/2025/arizona-cardinals).

At a press conference tied to the groundbreaking of the Cardinals’ new practice facility, Bidwill was asked for his thoughts on the report cards.

“Well, feedback’s a gift,” Bidwill told ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, “but I also understood what our plan was, and I intended to make this multi-generational decision when this parcel became available—so we could build the best possible facility and performance center that puts players first, for the Cardinals and for our future.”

Weinfuss noted that much of Bidwill’s answer echoed the talking points he has used during the groundbreaking event for the Cardinals. Despite Bidwill’s stance, the league’s overall message is that feedback is a problem to be thwarted. The NFL challenged the process, aiming to block publication of the results rather than simply impede their distribution.

Owners currently enjoy limited accountability. Report cards, however, function as a practical mechanism to hold them answerable to their employees.

Good organizations welcome feedback and implement changes. Poor organizations push back against feedback and/or the process that generates it.

There was a time when dissenting voices were considered un-American. In recent years, as power concentrates in the hands of a few, that stance has become distinctly American in the context of those at the helm.

Hopefully, attempts to silence disagreement will encourage more people to speak up. The NFL and its owners’ reluctance to tolerate disagreement could energize players to use their collective voice to express concerns.