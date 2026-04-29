Miami's Newest Supertall Skyscraper: Delano Residences by Carlos Ott and Cube 3 (2026)

Imagine a skyscraper that’s not just a building, but a vertical paradise—a 'resort in the sky' that redefines luxury living. That’s exactly what Uruguayan architect Carlos Ott and U.S. studio Cube 3 are bringing to Miami with the Delano Residences, a supertall skyscraper that promises to be more than just another addition to the city’s skyline. But here’s where it gets controversial: as Miami’s skyline continues to soar with projects like the stacked-box Waldorf Astoria Miami (also designed by Ott), some are asking whether these towering structures enhance the city’s identity or overshadow its cultural heritage. Is Miami becoming a playground for the ultra-wealthy, or is it simply evolving with the times?

Located in Downtown Miami, the Delano Residences will stand 90 stories tall, reaching a height of 985 feet (300 meters). While it won’t surpass the 1,049-foot (320-meter) Waldorf Astoria, its design is anything but ordinary. Renderings reveal a sleek, canoe-shaped structure with a highly reflective facade, crowned by a softly curved peak that seems to peel away layers of glass. Terraces cascade down both sides, creating a dynamic interplay between indoor and outdoor spaces. And this is the part most people miss: the building is designed as a 'vertical resort,' where each floor introduces a new environment, blending filtered light, sculptural elements, and layered landscapes to create a cocoon of energy and tranquility.

See Also Robert Capa: The Revolutionary War Photographer

Developed by PMG, the team behind the Waldorf, and hospitality giant Ennismore (partnered with Delano Hotels), the project will feature 421 residences with interiors by New York’s Meyer Davis studio. Amenities include a fitness center, pool deck, restaurant, bar, and an observation deck on the upper floors. 'This property is conceived as a vertical resort, layered laterally, where each ascent introduces a new environment,' explains Will Meyer, co-founder of Meyer Davis. 'It’s about blurring the lines between interior and exterior, inviting guests to move seamlessly through atmosphere, texture, and experience.'

What makes this project even more noteworthy is that it marks the first branded residences for Delano Hotels, which is also set to reopen the iconic Delano Miami Beach this spring after extensive renovations. Meanwhile, Miami’s supertall scene continues to grow, with projects like the Dolce & Gabbana-branded skyscraper in Brickell and Foster + Partners’ tower housing Citadel’s relocated headquarters.

But as these skyscrapers rise, so do the questions. Are these structures symbols of progress, or do they risk turning Miami into a city of exclusivity? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—we’d love to hear whether you think Miami’s vertical boom is a step forward or a leap too far.