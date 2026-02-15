Miami's Historic Win: Overcoming Ohio State in the CFP Quarterfinals (2026)

In a stunning upset, the Miami Hurricanes shattered Ohio State's dreams of back-to-back national titles! The 10th-ranked Miami team defeated the defending national champion Buckeyes 24-14 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Cotton Bowl, leaving fans in awe and pundits scratching their heads.

But here's the twist: Miami, with a 12-2 record and the CFP No. 10 seed, had to rely on an at-large berth to even make the 12-team field, despite not playing in their conference championship game. Talk about a Cinderella story! And now, they're just one win away from playing for the national championship in their own backyard.

The game was a defensive showcase, with Keionte Scott's 72-yard interception return for a touchdown setting the tone early on. Carson Beck also contributed with a scoring pass, showcasing Miami's offensive prowess. The Hurricanes' win was even more impressive considering Ohio State was a 9 1/2-point favorite, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Buckeyes, who hadn't played since their narrow loss to Indiana in the Big Ten championship game, couldn't seem to find their rhythm. Despite having a first-round bye, they suffered the same fate as the four teams that advanced directly to the quarterfinals in the previous season's expanded playoff.

Miami's defense was relentless, with Scott's pick-six being a highlight. The freshman backup quarterback for Ohio State, Julian Sayin, struggled under pressure, getting sacked five times and throwing two interceptions. Meanwhile, Carson Beck, a former national champion with Georgia, delivered a solid performance, completing 19 of 26 passes for 138 yards.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Miami, a team that hadn't won a national title since 2001, now has a chance to rewrite history. They came close in 2002 but fell short in a double-overtime loss to none other than Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl. Now, they're one step closer to redemption.

So, will Miami's magical run continue? Can they overcome the odds and bring the national championship home? The nation awaits the CFP semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl, where they'll face a tough SEC opponent. And the question remains: Can they keep the momentum going and shock the college football world once again?