The Miami Open final between Jannik Sinner and Jiri Lehecka was suspended due to rain, with the Italian leading 6-4, 0-0 after 52 minutes of play. This delay comes as Sinner aims to complete the 'Sunshine Double', having already won Indian Wells, and Lehecka seeks his first ATP Masters 1000 title. The rain caused a 90-minute delay, but once play resumed, Sinner's strong performance stood out. He didn't drop a point behind his first serve in the opening set, showcasing his exceptional serving skills. This match highlights the challenges of outdoor tennis, where weather conditions can significantly impact the outcome. The suspension raises questions about the fairness of the tournament and the potential consequences for the players' rankings and morale. As the tournament organizers grapple with the decision to suspend play, the focus shifts to the players' mental and physical resilience in the face of such unpredictability. The 'Sunshine Double' pursuit adds an extra layer of pressure and excitement to Sinner's performance, making this final a highly anticipated and dramatic affair. The outcome of this match will not only determine the Miami Open champion but also shape the players' trajectories in the tennis world.
Miami Open Final 2026: Sinner vs Lehecka Suspended by Rain, Who Will Win? (2026)
References
- https://www.tennis.com/news/articles/are-we-really-going-to-worry-rafael-nadal-shuts-down-alcaraz-panic-after-miami-loss
- https://tennishead.net/alexandra-eala-deserves-credit-for-the-clay-court-decision-shes-just-made/
- https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/13525969/jannik-sinner-world-no-2-wins-miami-open-to-complete-historic-sunshine-double-without-dropping-a-set
- https://www.nine.com.au/sport/tennis/miami-open-2026-talia-gibson-vs-elena-rybakina-result-wta-ranking-rise-prize-money-quarter-final-loss-video-20260324-p5ulf9.html
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-03-24/talia-gibson-dream-us-run-ended-by-world-number-two-in-miami/106491666
- https://www.atptour.com/en/news/miami-2026-final-rain-delay
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