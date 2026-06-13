Miami Open 2026: Upsets and Quarter-Finals Preview (2026)

The Miami Open is underway, and the tennis world is abuzz with anticipation. The tournament has already seen some surprising upsets, with Sebastian Korda knocking off the highly-rated Carlos Alcaraz and Alex Michelsen facing the formidable Jannik Sinner. The quarterfinals promise more thrilling matches, with Karolina Muchova vs. Victoria Mboko, Coco Gauff vs. Belinda Bencic, and the highly-anticipated Alex Michelsen vs. Jannik Sinner showdown. Here's a breakdown of these crucial encounters, with a focus on the intriguing Michelsen vs. Sinner clash.

The Rise of Alex Michelsen

Alex Michelsen, the 21-year-old Californian, has been on a steady upward trajectory in recent months. After a somewhat unremarkable 2025, Michelsen has shown signs of maturation and improvement. He started the year with a strong semifinal run in Brisbane and followed it up with a solid performance in Indian Wells, winning three matches, including a notable victory over Taylor Fritz. In Miami, Michelsen has continued his ascent, surviving two tough matches against Norrie and Tabilo, both decided in three sets.

However, Michelsen's path to the quarterfinals is not without challenges. He has faced Jannik Sinner twice, and unfortunately, he has lost both encounters. But their first meeting in Cincinnati 2024 was closer than the scores suggest. Michelsen, then just 19, demonstrated his ability to go shot for shot with the younger, more experienced Sinner for extended periods. While Sinner's dominance in their second encounter at the US Open was more pronounced, Michelsen's progress is undeniable.

The Challenge of Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner, the young talent from Italy, is a force to be reckoned with on the tour. He has already proven his mettle, reaching the final of the Miami Open three times. In 2026, Sinner's game has evolved, and he has faced only two undersized opponents so far this year. The 6'4" Michelsen, with his powerful serve and aggressive playing style, presents a different challenge. Sinner's height and comfort on these courts make him a favorite, but Michelsen's determination and improving skills cannot be overlooked.

A Battle of Styles

The Michelsen vs. Sinner match-up is a fascinating contrast of playing styles. Sinner, known for his versatility and all-around game, has a strong serve and a keen ability to dictate points. Michelsen, on the other hand, relies on his speed, quick reflexes, and an aggressive approach to his groundstrokes. This clash of styles promises an entertaining and tactical battle, with both players having the tools to exploit each other's weaknesses.

Conclusion: A Learning Curve for Michelsen

In my opinion, the key to Michelsen's success lies in his ability to learn from these encounters and build upon his progress. Sinner is a formidable opponent, but Michelsen's recent performances and maturation suggest he is ready for the challenge. With the right support and a confident mindset, Michelsen could surprise many and potentially reach the semifinals or even further. The tennis world awaits to see if he can continue his upward trajectory and make a significant impact at the Miami Open.