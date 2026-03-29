Miami (Ohio) RedHawks vs SMU Mustangs | NCAA First Four Highlights | 2026 NCAA Tournament (2026)

Let's dive into the thrilling world of college basketball and explore the recent First Four matchups that have set the stage for some intriguing tournament narratives. From upsets to record-breaking performances, these games have already left their mark on this year's NCAA Tournament.

Miami (Ohio): A RedHawk Renaissance

The RedHawks of Miami (Ohio) have silenced their critics with a dominant display in the First Four. After a questionable selection into the tournament, they proved their worth with an impressive 89-79 victory over SMU. The trio of Eian Elmer, Luke Sklajac, and Brant Byers lit up the court, combining for an astonishing 59 points and 16 three-pointers. This performance not only secured their spot in the first round but also earned them a date with the Tennessee Volunteers.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the confidence exuded by Miami (Ohio) coach Travis Steele. He boldly stated, "We more than belong." This assertion, backed by their performance, suggests a team with a deep belief in their abilities. The RedHawks' ability to shoot from beyond the arc was a game-changer, setting an NCAA record for a First Four game with 41 three-point attempts. This strategy, coupled with their smart play during pivotal moments, showcases a well-coached and disciplined team.

Prairie View A&M: History in the Making

In another First Four matchup, Prairie View A&M made history by securing their first-ever NCAA Tournament win. Their defensive prowess was on full display as they clamped down on Lehigh, winning 67-55. The Panthers' offensive charge was led by Dontae Horne, who scored an impressive 25 points, all in the second half. Cory Wells also contributed a double-double, showcasing the depth and talent within this Prairie View team.

One thing that immediately stands out is the Panthers' ability to adapt. They struggled with Lehigh's big man, Hank Alvey, in the first half but made the necessary adjustments. By employing a three-quarters-court light press, they disrupted Lehigh's rhythm and limited their scoring options. This strategic shift highlights the coaching staff's acumen and the team's ability to execute under pressure.

Deeper Analysis

These First Four games have set the tone for an exciting tournament. Miami (Ohio)'s shooting prowess and Prairie View A&M's defensive mastery showcase the diverse strategies and talents on display. It's a reminder that in college basketball, any team can rise to the occasion and make a statement. These early-round games often serve as a platform for underdogs to prove their worth and challenge the established powerhouses.

As we move forward in the tournament, it will be intriguing to see how these teams build on their First Four performances. Can Miami (Ohio) continue their hot streak and advance deep into the tournament, as their coach predicts? Will Prairie View A&M's defensive intensity carry them to an upset victory over the Florida Gators? These questions and more will be answered as the tournament progresses.

Conclusion

The First Four has provided us with a glimpse into the competitive spirit and strategic brilliance of college basketball. These early-round games serve as a reminder that every team, regardless of their seeding or past performance, has the potential to make history. It's this unpredictability and the raw talent on display that make the NCAA Tournament an annual sporting spectacle. So, as we eagerly await the next round of games, let's savor the excitement and anticipation that these opening matchups have generated.