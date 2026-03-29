Miami Hurricanes Shock Ohio State in Cotton Bowl Quarterfinal! | 2025 College Football Playoff Recap (2026)

In a stunning upset, the Miami Hurricanes blew past the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, marking a historic playoff quarterfinal! But this game was more than just a win; it was a statement. And what a statement it was!

The Setting:

On December 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET, the 10th-seeded Miami team took on the 2nd-seeded Ohio State, a powerhouse program with a rich history. The stage was set at the iconic AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, with a massive crowd of 71,323 fans in attendance. And what a game they witnessed!

The Game:

As the clock ticked towards halftime, the score was tied at 0-0. But then, Keionte Scott, a defensive stalwart, made a game-changing play. He intercepted a screen pass from Ohio State's Heisman Trophy finalist, Julian Sayin, and sprinted 72 yards to the end zone, untouched. The crowd erupted, and the Miami sideline went wild. But here's where it gets controversial—the defending national champion Buckeyes were stunned, and the Hurricanes took a 14-0 lead into halftime.

The Second Half:

Miami's offense, led by quarterback Carson Beck, continued to impress. Beck connected with Mark Fletcher Jr. for a 9-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter, extending the lead to 21-0. But Ohio State wasn't going down without a fight. They responded with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Bo Jackson, narrowing the gap to 21-7. The game remained tense as both teams traded blows, but Miami's defense stood tall, limiting the Buckeyes' high-powered offense to just 14 points.

The Final Moments:

With the game on the line, Miami's offense sealed the deal. Carter Davis kicked a 49-yard field goal in the third quarter, and ChaMar Brown added a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the final minute, securing the victory. The final score: Miami 24, Ohio State 14. The Hurricanes' 24 points were the most Ohio State had conceded all season, a testament to Miami's dominance.

The Aftermath:

This win propels Miami into the College Football Playoff semifinals, where they'll face a formidable opponent in either Georgia or Ole Miss. For head coach Mario Cristobal, it's a chance to bring a national title back to 'The U,' a feat not achieved since his playing days in 2001. But can they overcome the odds and make it to the championship game? Only time will tell.

What's your take on this thrilling matchup? Was Miami's win a fluke, or do they have what it takes to go all the way? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's keep the conversation going!