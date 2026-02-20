The Miami Hurricanes are on the cusp of securing Darian Mensah, one of the nation's top quarterbacks and an ACC leader in touchdowns. This comes as no surprise, given the team's consistent success in the transfer portal over the past three years. Mensah, who led Duke in passing yardage and touchdowns this season, has informed the Blue Devils that he will be entering the portal, marking the final day of his eligibility. The Hurricanes, determined to bolster their quarterback position, have been actively seeking a high-end quarterback, having acquired Cam Ward and Carson Beck in recent years. Despite initial setbacks in securing their top three targets, Mensah's interest in Miami was piqued, leading him to join the portal. With exceptional accuracy and a keen touch on deep passes, Mensah's addition will provide a proven starter for the 2026 season. The team's search for a quarterback continues alongside preparations for the national championship game against Indiana. The budget for acquiring a quarterback in this cycle exceeds $6 million, and the team is confident in Mensah's ability to lead them to success. Mensah's journey began at Tulane, where he faced financial challenges but excelled on the field, throwing 34 touchdowns and just six interceptions. His transfer to Duke in December 2024 further solidified his talent, as he led the Blue Devils to an ACC championship and a Sun Bowl victory. Mensah's potential NFL draft status, rated as the fifth-best by Mel Kiper Jr., adds to his appeal. The team's efforts to secure Mensah's services are a testament to their commitment to excellence, and his addition will undoubtedly strengthen their quarterback position for the upcoming season.
Miami Hurricanes' QB Hunt: Darian Mensah's Expected Transfer and the ACC's Top Passer (2026)
