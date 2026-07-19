Miami GP Preview: Ferrari's Big Step, Lewis Hamilton's Revival, and the Wide-Open 2026 Season (2026)

The Miami Grand Prix is set to be a pivotal moment in the 2026 F1 season, with Martin Brundle predicting a 'relaunch' of the campaign. Brundle believes that Ferrari, led by Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, will make a 'big step' in performance, challenging Mercedes' dominance. However, he also notes that it's still too early to declare a clear winner, as the season is wide open with 19 races left. Brundle's commentary highlights the importance of the Miami GP, suggesting that it could be a turning point in the season. He points out that Ferrari's competitive edge and Hamilton's improved mood could lead to a shift in the standings. Brundle's analysis also touches on the psychological impact of the season break, suggesting that the extended time off could have a significant effect on the teams' performance. In my opinion, Brundle's insights offer a fresh perspective on the Miami GP, providing a deeper understanding of the potential implications for the season. The article's focus on the psychological and strategic aspects of the race adds a layer of complexity, making it a compelling read for F1 enthusiasts. However, I would have liked to see more detailed analysis of the specific upgrades Ferrari is expected to bring to Miami. Overall, the article provides a thoughtful and engaging commentary on the Miami Grand Prix, offering a unique perspective on the season's potential turning point.