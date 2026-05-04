Miami Dolphins Roster Moves: Ethan Bonner Tendered, Liam Eichenberg Released (2026)

The Miami Dolphins just made a bold move that could reshape their roster for the 2026 season—and it’s already sparking debate among fans. But here’s where it gets controversial: while they’ve decided to keep cornerback Ethan Bonner for another year, they’ve parted ways with versatile offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg. Is this a smart play for the future, or a missed opportunity? Let’s dive in.

On Monday, the Dolphins announced they’ve tendered Bonner, a 2023 undrafted free agent who’s been a reliable depth piece for the team. By offering him a one-year, $1.1 million contract—the veteran minimum for his position—they’ve secured his services for a fourth season in Miami. This move locks Bonner in, preventing him from negotiating with other teams. While he’s primarily been a special teams contributor, appearing in 14 games this year with 15 tackles, two pass deflections, and an interception, his potential to grow into a starting role makes this a low-risk, high-reward decision. And this is the part most people miss: Bonner’s development could be a quiet game-changer for the Dolphins’ secondary.

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Meanwhile, Eichenberg’s release feels like the end of an era—one that never quite reached its full potential. Drafted in the second round out of Notre Dame in 2021, he’s been the ultimate utility player, starting at every position on the offensive line over his five seasons. But that versatility came at a cost: he never fully settled into one role, and a career-threatening leg injury sidelined him for the entire 2025 season. With a likely failed physical designation, Eichenberg will need to prove his health before another team takes a chance on him. Here’s the controversial question: Did the Dolphins give up on him too soon, or is this a necessary cut to clear the way for younger talent?

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Financially, Eichenberg’s release avoids a $1.3 million salary cap hit that would’ve rolled over from his tolled 2025 contract. While it doesn’t immediately free up cap space, it prevents an additional burden when the new league year begins on March 13. Still, it’s hard not to wonder what could’ve been for a player who showed so much promise early on.

So, what do you think? Is the Dolphins’ decision to keep Bonner and release Eichenberg a strategic masterstroke, or a missed opportunity? Let us know in the comments—this is one move that’s sure to spark plenty of debate.

Miami Dolphins Roster Moves: Ethan Bonner Tendered, Liam Eichenberg Released (2026)

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