The Miami Dolphins are making a strategic move by promoting Bobby Slowik to offensive coordinator, a decision that has sparked both excitement and curiosity within the NFL community. This move comes as the team aims to address their passing offense struggles in the 2025 season, which ranked 25th in the NFL with just 180.5 passing yards per game. But here's where it gets interesting: the Dolphins' new head coach, Jeff Hafley, has a unique philosophy that may challenge traditional offensive strategies. While he plans to call defensive plays and emphasize a strong running game, Hafley's approach to building an offense around the quarterback and surrounding them with weapons is sure to spark debate. And this is the part most people miss... The Dolphins' new offensive coordinator, Bobby Slowik, has a background that includes working with both the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Commanders, but his time as the Houston Texans' offensive coordinator didn't yield the same success. Despite finishing 12th in yards per game and scoring in his first season, the team's performance dropped to 22nd and 19th, respectively, in 2024. This move raises questions about Slowik's ability to turn things around in Miami, especially with the team expected to break in a new quarterback in 2026. So, what do you think? Is this a bold move that will pay off, or a risky decision that could leave the Dolphins in a similar situation? Share your thoughts and let's discuss in the comments!
Miami Dolphins Promote Bobby Slowik: What's Next for the Offense? (2026)
