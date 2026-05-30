Miami Dolphins 2026 NFL Draft: Todd McShay's Predictions (2026)

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Miami Dolphins are poised to make some intriguing moves. Todd McShay, a renowned draft expert, has offered his predictions for Miami's first-round picks, and they certainly raise some eyebrows.

In a recent mock draft, McShay suggests the Dolphins will address their passing game, both offensively and defensively. At pick number 11, he sees Miami selecting Makai Lemon, a star pass catcher from USC. Lemon's impressive stats and skills make him an attractive prospect, especially given the Dolphins' recent losses at the wide receiver position.

"From a value-need alignment perspective, this pick makes a lot of sense," McShay explains. "Lemon's ability to make contested catches and his advanced route-running skills are exactly what the Dolphins need to bolster their offense."

With their second first-round pick, acquired from the Denver Broncos, McShay predicts the Dolphins will go for defensive reinforcement. Colton Hood, a cornerback from Tennessee, is seen as the best defensive back available and a perfect fit for Miami's needs.

"Hood's speed and vertical leap make him an ideal man-to-man cover corner," McShay adds. "He's exactly the type of player the Dolphins should be targeting to improve their defense."

This draft strategy, if it comes to fruition, could significantly impact the Dolphins' performance next season. By addressing both offense and defense, Miami aims to create a well-rounded team.

"It's an interesting approach," says McShay. "The Dolphins are clearly looking to make a statement and build a strong foundation for the future."

As we await the live draft on April 23rd, the question remains: Will the Dolphins follow McShay's predictions? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain - this draft class has the potential to shape the team's destiny.

"The Dolphins are in a unique position," McShay concludes. "With these picks, they have the opportunity to make a real impact and set the tone for years to come."

What do you think about McShay's predictions? Will the Dolphins surprise us with their draft strategy? Let's discuss in the comments below or on Twitter!