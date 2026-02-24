Mexico's Tourist Tax Hike: What Canadians NEED to Know Before Traveling to Baja California Sur! (2026)

Get ready to pack your bags, Canadians! Mexico's stunning Baja California Sur is getting a little pricier for visitors, and you'll want to know the details before you book that dream vacation.

If you've been dreaming of sun-drenched beaches and vibrant culture in Baja California Sur, a popular Mexican destination, it's time to adjust your travel budget. Authorities in this beloved tourist haven have recently implemented a modest increase to their visitor tax, affectionately known as the Embrace It Tax. This change, which took effect in June 2025, means a slightly higher cost for international travelers looking to soak up the beauty of Mexico's northwest.

But here's where it gets interesting: This isn't just about collecting more money; it's about reinvesting in the very paradise you're visiting. According to Mexico Business News, the Embrace It Tax program has already proven to be a significant revenue generator, bringing in an impressive MX$256 million, which translates to over C$20 million, in 2025 alone.

So, how much more are we talking about?

When the Embrace It Tax was first introduced in 2025, visitors were required to pay MX$470, approximately C$37. As of January 1st of this year, that amount has seen a small adjustment to MX$488, or about C$38.50. This represents an increase of just MX$18 per person, which works out to roughly C$1.40. While it's a slight bump, it's always good to be aware of these changes!

What exactly is the Embrace It Tax?

This mandatory tax applies to all international visitors aged 12 years and older who plan to stay in Baja California Sur for more than 24 hours, whether they arrive by air or by land. This includes iconic and highly sought-after destinations like Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, La Paz, and Loreto.

According to the official Embrace It website, the funds collected are dedicated to vital improvements in security, infrastructure, and environmental protection. The program's motto, “Your trip transforms. Your visit leaves a mark,” highlights its commitment to making visitors feel like active participants in the region's future. The site emphasizes that by paying the Embrace It tax, you're contributing to a more conscious, responsible, and committed future for Baja California Sur.

And this is the part most people miss: How can you easily pay this tax?

Paying the Embrace It Tax is designed to be straightforward. You can conveniently pay online, not just for yourself but for a group of up to nine people at once, through the Travelkore platform. All you need to do is enter the necessary visitor information, including age, email, phone number, address, passport number, and your planned arrival and departure dates.

You'll have the flexibility to choose your preferred payment currency, with options like USD, CAD, GBP, or EUR. Once your payment is processed, you'll receive a QR code via email. This QR code is your golden ticket and can be presented at any port of entry within the state, whether you're arriving by plane, cruise ship, or even by vehicle.

Hugo Chapoy Córdova, director of revenue at Tourist Tax México, expressed pride in the tax's reception, noting, “Aggregated data confirms orderly behaviour, with payments often made in advance, higher activity on weekdays and clearly defined stay patterns.” This suggests a well-managed system that's working effectively.

It's worth noting that back in 2025, there were discussions about a more substantial increase in entry fees for some of Mexico's most renowned tourist spots. While that didn't materialize as a significant hike then, it does highlight a trend towards ensuring that popular destinations are adequately funded for their upkeep and preservation.

Now, let's talk about what you think! Is this small increase in the Embrace It Tax a fair contribution for maintaining the beauty and safety of Baja California Sur? Or do you believe that tourist taxes are becoming too burdensome for travelers? Share your thoughts in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!