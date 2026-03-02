Mexico's Measles Outbreak: Government Urges Vaccination as Disease Spreads (2026)

Mexico's government is urging citizens to get vaccinated against measles as the highly contagious viral disease spreads across the country. Since the start of 2025, Mexico has recorded 9,187 confirmed cases of measles, with a concerning 2,755 cases reported in 2026 alone. Many of these cases involve infants and young children. Thousands more probable cases have been identified in 2025 and 2026, and the death toll stands at 28, with 26 fatalities occurring in 2025 and two in the first six weeks of 2026. Jalisco is currently facing the most severe outbreak, with 1,603 confirmed cases this year, accounting for 58% of the national total in 2026. Chiapas follows with 282 confirmed cases, Mexico City with 157, and Sinaloa with 144. Jalisco has the highest incidence of measles per capita, with 17.85 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in 2026, followed by Colima with 7.65, Chiapas with 4.56, and Sinaloa with 4.49. All 32 federal entities in Mexico have recorded confirmed cases since 2025. However, five states—Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Campeche, Zacatecas, and Coahuila—haven't reported any confirmed cases in 2026, though probable cases have been detected. The Health Minister, David Kershenobich, emphasizes that vaccination is the only way to control measles, as one infected person can spread the disease to up to 18 others. He highlights that 90% of measles cases in Mexico occur in unvaccinated individuals. The current wave's first outbreak occurred in February 2025, when an outbreak in Texas spread to Chihuahua. Chihuahua has reported 13 confirmed cases this year. The government aims to 'cut the chain of transmission' by administering 28 million doses of the measles vaccine, in addition to the 14.3 million doses already administered in 2025 and 2026. The priority group for vaccination is children aged six months to 12 years, and those who haven't been vaccinated or received their second dose within six months must be taken to get vaccinated. The government is setting up over 21,000 health centers nationwide to ensure access. President Claudia Sheinbaum stresses that most Mexicans are vaccinated and calls for calm, urging parents to vaccinate their children if not already done so. She reassures that Mexico could purchase more vaccines if needed. However, a potential concern arises as Mexico might lose its measles-free status ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which it is co-hosting with the United States and Canada. A panel of independent health experts will review data to decide whether Mexico's three-decade-long measles-free status will be revoked, scheduled for April 13, less than two months before the World Cup.