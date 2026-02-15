Mexico's Measles Crisis: Urgent Vaccination Calls as Cases Surge | AP News Explained (2026)

A Measles Outbreak is Sweeping the Americas, and Mexico is at the Epicenter

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has sounded a dire alarm: measles is surging across the Americas, with Mexico bearing the brunt of the outbreak. This comes on the heels of Canada losing its measles-free status in November, a fate the United States and Mexico could soon share. But here's where it gets controversial: while both countries have requested extensions to control their outbreaks, the situation is complicated by the Trump administration's 2020 withdrawal from the World Health Organization, PAHO's parent agency. Could this political decision have inadvertently contributed to the current crisis?

The numbers are alarming. In the first three weeks of 2026, PAHO confirmed a staggering 1,031 new measles cases across seven countries – a 43-fold increase compared to the same period last year. Mexico leads the pack with 740 cases, followed by the United States (171) and Canada (67). While no deaths have been reported yet, the concentration of cases is deeply concerning, especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, bringing millions of visitors to the region.

And this is the part most people miss: PAHO highlights that a shocking 78% of recent cases involved unvaccinated individuals. This statistic underscores a critical issue – vaccine hesitancy and access gaps. The state of Jalisco in western Mexico has seen the highest incidence rate this year, following last year's outbreaks in Chihuahua and neighboring Texas. In the US, South Carolina is now a growing hotspot.

Mexican authorities are scrambling to respond. The government has been urging citizens to get vaccinated, even setting up mobile clinics in airports and bus terminals. Mayor Clara Brugada of Mexico City launched 2,000 new vaccination modules this week, strategically placed outside health centers and within major subway stations for maximum accessibility. "Everyone under 49, please get vaccinated," she urged, emphasizing the vaccine's widespread availability.

The current outbreak follows a year of steadily rising measles cases, the highest in five years, fueled by a global resurgence and what PAHO calls "persistent immunization gaps." While adolescents and young adults make up the bulk of cases, the highest incidence rates are alarmingly among children under one, highlighting the urgent need for improved second-dose coverage. Regional data paints a grim picture: only 33% of countries have reached the 95% threshold for the first vaccine dose, and a mere 20% for the second.

This outbreak raises crucial questions. How can we effectively combat vaccine hesitancy and ensure equitable access to vaccines? What role does political decision-making play in public health crises? The 2026 World Cup looms large, adding urgency to the need for swift and comprehensive action. The question remains: can we turn the tide against this preventable disease before it's too late? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.