Mexico Flight Resumption After Cartel Violence: Canadian Tourists Stranded | Travel News Update (2026)

Mexico's recent turmoil has left many Canadians stranded, but a glimmer of hope emerges as flights resume. The country's western state of Jalisco has been in the spotlight due to a surge in violence linked to the drug trade. The killing of a prominent cartel boss, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as 'El Mencho', sparked a series of events that affected thousands of Canadians. The Mexican government's military operation resulted in the deaths of up to 73 people, including 25 members of the National Guard and a prison guard, according to Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch. The situation escalated with buses, homes, and businesses being set ablaze, and armed civilians taking control of city streets. Despite the chaos, some Canadians, like Garrin Boudreau, a Nova Scotia resident, managed to check in for their flights. However, many others, such as Brandon Perry, are eager to return home. The Canadian government has registered over 26,305 travellers with Global Affairs Canada, but Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand warns that this is just a fraction of those affected. The Canadian Press reports that misinformation and the closure of transit systems have caused further stress for tourists, including a dialysis patient who struggled to access medical treatment. President Claudia Sheinbaum urges residents to remain calm, as local authorities clear roadblocks and work towards restoring normalcy. The situation highlights the complex interplay between U.S. policy and travel disruptions in Mexico, leaving Canadians and tourists alike navigating uncertainty and seeking safe passage.