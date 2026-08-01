Mets Trade Rumors: Catchers, Beltran, Cora, and More (2026)

The Mets are in a tricky situation, with a likely deadline sell-off looming. Will Sammon of The Athletic provides insight into potential trades, particularly involving their catchers. The team's affinity for Torrens, bolstered by his defensive prowess, adds an interesting dynamic. However, the Mets' reluctance to trade their catchers complicates matters. Meanwhile, the team's recent performance, including a close win over the Braves, highlights the challenges they face. With a focus on the upcoming game against the Twins, the Mets must navigate a complex landscape of trades, injuries, and managerial speculation. The organization's future direction remains uncertain, leaving fans and analysts alike pondering the team's next steps.

Mets Trade Rumors: Catchers, Beltran, Cora, and More (2026)

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