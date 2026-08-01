Mets Trade Deadline: Who's Available and Who's Not? (2026)

The New York Mets are gearing up for a busy trade deadline, with multiple sources reporting that they are open to discussions on most of their roster. With a 41-57 record, the Mets are in a position to make some strategic moves, but they are not looking to trade their core young players, including Nolan McLean, Christian Scott, Carson Benge, and A.J. Ewing. The team is also not interested in moving Juan Soto, who has been a key player for the team.

However, the Mets are willing to discuss trades for players on shorter-term contracts, such as Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter, and Brooks Raley. These players are all impending free agents, and the Mets are looking to capitalize on their value. Peralta, in particular, is a prime trade candidate, as he is having his worst season since his breakout in 2021. His $8MM salary is a bargain, and he is likely to decline a qualifying offer if the Mets hold him all season.

The Mets are also considering trading some of their underwater contracts, such as Jorge Polanco, Sean Manaea, Luis Robert Jr., Kodai Senga, Devin Williams, and Marcus Semien. These players are on unappealing contracts, and the Mets may be willing to eat some of their salaries to find a taker. However, the team is not looking to trade players like Francisco Lindor, who is signed for $32MM per season through 2031, or Bo Bichette, who is signed for $42MM annually for the 2027-28 seasons.

The Mets are also keeping an eye on their catching situation, with Francisco Alvarez being a potential trade candidate. Alvarez is a well above-average hitter for the position with legitimate plus power, but he has some defensive questions, as he is prone to passed balls and not great at controlling the running game. The Mets control Alvarez for three seasons beyond this one, and it would be a surprise if they moved him.

Overall, the Mets are in a position to make some strategic moves at the trade deadline, but they are being selective in their trades and are not looking to trade their core young players or their best players. The team is looking to capitalize on the value of their trade chips and make some strategic moves to improve their chances of success in the future.