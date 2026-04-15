Mets Sign MJ Melendez: 1-Year Deal, Stats, & What It Means for NY (2026)

Breaking News: Mets Sign MJ Melendez - A Controversial Move?

The New York Mets have made a move that's got the baseball world talking! They've agreed to a deal with the multi-talented MJ Melendez, and it's a one-year commitment with some serious potential.

But here's where it gets interesting... MJ Melendez, a 27-year-old veteran, has had a rather mixed bag of a career so far. Drafted in 2017, he's been with the Kansas City Royals since, but his journey hasn't been without its ups and downs.

Over four seasons in the big leagues, Melendez has shown glimpses of brilliance, with a career slash line of .215/.297/.388. However, his 2025 season was a bit of a letdown, managing just a .083 average in 23 games. But here's the twist: he's consistently been a power hitter, with 15+ home runs in seasons prior to 2025.

Last season with Triple-A Omaha, Melendez bounced back, showcasing his skills with a .261 average, 33 doubles, and 20 home runs. He even stole 20 bases, achieving the impressive 20-20 milestone in the minors.

Melendez's versatility in the field is another intriguing aspect. He's played all over the diamond, from outfield to catcher to first base. His arm is a real weapon, ranking in the 93rd percentile for strength in 2024. However, his fielding has been a bit of a concern, with negative run values and outs above average in recent years.

And this is the part most people miss: Melendez's international experience. He's currently representing Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, and although his winter ball performance was modest, he's an integral part of the Puerto Rican squad.

So, the Mets have signed a player with a unique skill set and a story to tell. But is this a smart move? With his potential and versatility, could he be a game-changer for the Mets? Or is this a risky gamble? Let's discuss! What do you think about this signing? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comments below!