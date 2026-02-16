Mets Sign Craig Kimbrel & Austin Barnes: What It Means for the 2026 Season (2026)

The Mets' Big Move: A Controversial Comeback?

The New York Mets have made a bold statement by signing two veteran players, Craig Kimbrel and Austin Barnes, to minor league deals. This move has sparked excitement and intrigue among baseball fans, but it also raises some intriguing questions.

Craig Kimbrel: A Dominant Closer's Comeback?

For years, Kimbrel was a force to be reckoned with, dominating as one of the sport's top closers. However, a rough patch in 2024 saw his ERA soar to 5.33, and he struggled to find a consistent role in the majors the following year. But here's where it gets interesting: when Kimbrel did take the mound in 2025, he showcased his resilience. With an impressive 2.25 ERA and a strikeout rate of 34.7% in the majors, he proved he still had the skills. And this is the part most people miss: his pitch shapes, a hallmark of his prime, remain strong, suggesting that the future Hall of Famer might not be done yet.

Austin Barnes: A Reliable Catcher's New Chapter

Barnes, a veteran of eleven seasons, has spent his entire career with the Dodgers. Known for his defensive prowess, he caught for the legendary Clayton Kershaw. However, his offensive numbers have been modest, with a career batting average of .223. The Mets, with their injured catchers Francisco Alvarez and Luis Torrens, see Barnes as a depth addition alongside Hayden Senger. But there's more to it: Barnes could be a valuable mentor to Alvarez during spring training, offering guidance to the younger player.

The Catch: Opt-Out Clauses

Both Barnes and Kimbrel have opt-out clauses in their contracts. If they don't make the Mets' 40-man roster by specific dates, they can walk away. This adds an element of risk and excitement to their signings.

So, will these veteran players make a successful comeback with the Mets? Or is this a risky move that might not pay off? What do you think, baseball fans? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss!