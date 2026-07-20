Mets Prospect Carson Benge: Ready for a Breakout Year! (2026)

Imagine being just 23 years old and already on the cusp of a major league baseball career. That’s the reality for Mets’ outfielder Carson Benge, who is gearing up for what could be his breakout year. But here’s where it gets exciting: before the offseason even kicked off, Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns made a bold declaration—Benge would get a shot to compete for a big league spot in spring training. And this isn’t just empty talk; Stearns emphasized this at the GM meetings in November, setting the stage for Benge’s potential rise.

Benge, the first player drafted by Stearns’ front office (19th overall in the 2024 draft), isn’t just another prospect. He’s a two-way standout from Oklahoma State, mirroring the path of Mets’ top pitching prospect Nolan McLean. While McLean dominates on the mound, Benge shines in the batter’s box, ranking as the No. 3 outfield prospect in baseball. And this is the part most people miss: the bond between these two OSU alums runs deep. When Benge got drafted, McLean was one of the first people he texted, and the idea of playing together in the MLB feels like destiny.

Benge’s 2025 season was nothing short of impressive. Starting at High-A Brooklyn, he quickly climbed the ranks, reaching Double-A Binghamton by late June and Triple-A Syracuse in mid-August. His stats? A solid .281/.385/.472 slash line with 15 home runs and 22 stolen bases across 116 games. But here’s where it gets controversial: one scout simply said, ‘He can really hit,’ but it’s his two-strike performance that’s turning heads. Last year, Benge hit six homers with a .611 OPS when facing two strikes—far surpassing the MLB average of .512 in that situation. Is this a fluke, or is Benge truly a clutch hitter under pressure?

‘I feel like I have a good two-strike approach,’ Benge explained. ‘It doesn’t bother me. It actually helps me stay disciplined and not chase bad pitches.’ With his minor league success in the rearview and the big leagues in sight—likely this season—Benge spent his offseason fine-tuning his body for the demands of a full MLB season. He attended a Mets strength camp in the fall and reported to spring training in early January, determined to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster.

‘I know my bat and glove are ready,’ Benge said confidently. ‘Now, it’s about staying healthy and giving my body the best chance to perform.’ But here’s the question that’s sparking debate: Can Benge’s two-strike magic translate to the majors, or will he face tougher challenges at the highest level? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—is Benge the real deal, or is there still room for doubt?