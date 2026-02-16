Mets' Offseason Moves: Signing Craig Kimbrel and Austin Barnes (2026)

The New York Mets just shook up the baseball world with a double signing! In a surprising move, they've secured reliever Craig Kimbrel and catcher Austin Barnes on minor league deals, inviting them to spring training. This unexpected announcement has fans buzzing, especially considering Kimbrel's impressive resume.

While financial details remain undisclosed, sources hint at Kimbrel's potential $2.5 million base salary if he secures a spot on the major league roster. At 37 years old, Kimbrel's recent performance includes a 2.25 ERA across 14 games for the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros. But here's where it gets impressive: he boasts 440 career saves, placing him second among active major league pitchers and fifth in baseball history. Only the legendary Mariano Rivera, Trevor Hoffman, and Lee Smith, all Hall of Famers, have surpassed Kimbrel's save count.

Kimbrel's accolades are nothing short of remarkable. As the 2011 National League Rookie of the Year and a nine-time All-Star, he's made his mark on nine different teams, accumulating a 56-48 record, a 2.58 ERA, and a 1.020 WHIP in 851 games. His strikeout prowess is equally impressive, with 1,282 strikeouts in 821 2/3 innings, averaging a staggering 14.0 per nine innings.

Austin Barnes, 36, brings his own brand of success to the Mets. Having spent his entire 11-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, he's a two-time World Series champion. His batting average last season was .214 with two RBIs in 13 games, and he holds a career average of .223 with 35 home runs and 162 RBIs in 612 games.

This strategic move by the Mets could be a game-changer. But will Kimbrel and Barnes live up to their potential in New York? Only time will tell. And this is the part most fans are eager to witness. What do you think? Are these signings a recipe for success, or is there more to the story?