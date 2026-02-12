Mets Offer Kyle Tucker $50M/Year: Is This the Biggest MLB Free Agent Deal of 2026? (2026)

The New York Mets are making a bold move to secure one of the most coveted players in the league! According to a report by Robert Murray, the Mets are presenting Kyle Tucker with a lucrative offer: a short-term contract worth a staggering $50 million per season. But here's where it gets interesting: is this a fair deal for a player of Tucker's caliber?

The 28-year-old outfielder has been the center of attention since the World Series, with multiple teams vying for his signature. The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest, but it's the Mets who are now making a late play. With a superstar-studded roster, including the $765 million man, Juan Soto, the Mets are aiming to bolster their lineup further.

Owner Steve Cohen's deep pockets were on full display last season, as the Mets boasted the highest payroll in 2025, totaling over $323,000. However, they fell short of expectations, missing the playoffs with an 83-79 record. Will Tucker be the missing piece to their championship puzzle?

Despite their World Series loss, the Blue Jays remain in the Tucker sweepstakes. The Tampa native was even spotted at their spring training facility in December, fueling speculation. And this is where it gets controversial—is Tucker leaning towards a specific team, or is he keeping his options open?

Tucker's 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs showcased his talent, batting .266 with 22 homers and 73 RBIs. He also demonstrated his versatility with 25 stolen bases and a .377 on-base percentage. However, a left calf strain cut his season slightly short.

A former Houston Astros stalwart, Tucker was a three-time All-Star and a key part of their 2022 World Series triumph. But his last season with the Astros in 2024 was injury-plagued, limiting him to 78 games. The Cubs took a chance on him, and he delivered, helping them win 92 games.

So, the question remains: is the Mets' offer enough to lure Tucker to New York? With multiple suitors and a proven track record, Tucker's decision will undoubtedly be a hot topic. What do you think? Is $50 million per season a fair price, or should Tucker hold out for more? The MLB world awaits his choice with bated breath!