Mets Morning News: Two Days to Go in 2025 - Offseason Updates and MLB News (2026)

With just two days left in 2025, the baseball world is buzzing with anticipation for what’s to come in 2026. But here’s where it gets controversial: as teams gear up for the new season, the moves they’re making—or not making—are already sparking heated debates among fans and analysts alike. Let’s dive into the latest updates, starting with the New York Mets.

Meet the Mets

The Mets are no strangers to offseason drama, and this year is no exception. Anthony DiComo highlights Sean Manaea as a prime candidate for a comeback in 2026, suggesting the pitcher could be a game-changer for the team. But is this a risky bet or a genius move? Meanwhile, Abbey Mastracco explores how the Mets can overhaul their offseason strategy to avoid past pitfalls. Danny Abriano takes a closer look at the team’s revised targets and priorities, emphasizing the need for a fresh approach. And in a twist that’s sure to divide opinions, Jon Heyman reveals the latest on the Mets’ pursuit of Cody Bellinger—including the unexpected hurdles holding up negotiations. Could this be a missed opportunity, or are the Mets playing the long game?

Around the National League East

The NL East is shaping up to be a battleground in 2026. Anthony Stitt questions whether the Phillies still have a shot at Tatsuya Imai, while Geoff Mosher ponders if Phillies president Dave Dombrowski’s recent moves—like Bryce Harper’s viral TikTok—are part of a larger motivational strategy. Is Dombrowski a mastermind or just getting lucky? Todd Zolecki argues that Alec Bohm’s return to form could be the Phillies’ secret weapon, while Mark Bowman predicts big things for Michael Harris II after a rollercoaster 2025. Over at the Nationals, Luis García Jr. is gearing up for a make-or-break season, and Christina De Nicola explains how Connor Norby’s swing adjustments could propel the Marlins forward. Speaking of the Marlins, their trade for Esteury Ruiz—sending Adriano Marrero to the Dodgers—has fans wondering if this is the move that puts them over the top.

Around Major League Baseball

Beyond the NL East, the MLB landscape is buzzing with activity. Sarah Langs celebrates 2025’s best moments, while Will Sammon and Katie Woo dish on the latest offseason whispers. Will Leitch identifies six teams poised for a turnaround and names 10 players who could define the 2026 season. But here’s the part most people miss: Shanti Sepe-Chepuru and Jared Greenspan rank the 20 most thrilling finishes of 2025, reminding us why we love this game. Brian Murphy adds a quirky twist with fun stats about 2026’s Hall of Fame candidates, and Leo Morgenstern speculates on the Red Sox’s next moves—including a potential Mets trade. Meanwhile, Kazuma Okamoto’s U.S. visit has teams on edge, though Jon Heyman claims the Mets aren’t interested. Are they bluffing, or is this a strategic pass? Manny Randhawa makes a compelling case for Willson Contreras joining the Red Sox, while Zach Eflin’s one-year deal with the Orioles has him ready to prove his worth. And in a bittersweet moment, Joe Kelly announces his retirement after 13 seasons.

Yesterday at Amazin’ Avenue

Linda Surovich reflects on Francisco Lindor’s All-Star season, while I take a trip down memory lane with Pete Alonso’s top 20 moments as a Met. Which moment stands out to you the most?

This Date in Mets History

Finally, a special shoutout to Sandy Koufax, the Brooklyn-born legend, who celebrates his 90th birthday today. Though he never wore a Mets uniform, his impact on the game is undeniable.

Thought-Provoking Question: With so many bold moves and predictions for 2026, which team or player do you think will surprise everyone next season? Let’s hear your take in the comments!