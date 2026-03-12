Mets Bobby Valentine Disguise Night: 15,000 Fans Get Fake Mustache-Glasses! (2026)

Remember that unforgettable moment when a baseball manager tried to outsmart the umpires with a disguise? Well, the New York Mets are bringing that iconic stunt back!

Get ready for a night of baseball nostalgia and a touch of playful rebellion at Citi Field this summer, as the New York Mets are set to host a "Bobby Valentine Disguise Night" on May 29th. This special event is inspired by the legendary stunt pulled by former manager Bobby Valentine back in 1999. And for the first 15,000 fans through the gates, it's a chance to snag a piece of baseball history: a fake mustache and glasses set, a fun replica of Valentine's memorable disguise.

Valentine himself seems to be in on the fun, reportedly texting The Associated Press, “I love it!” about the planned giveaway. It’s a fitting tribute, considering that while Valentine led the Mets to the 2000 World Series and boasts a respectable 536-467 managerial record from 1996-2002, his most enduring memory for many fans is undoubtedly that clever disguise.

See Also Seattle Mariners Sign 9 New International Players: A Boost to the Minor League System

But here's where it gets interesting... Valentine has a knack for playing into this legend. Just a few years ago, during a Mets' Old-Timers' Day in 2022, he made a grand entrance wearing a fake mustache, eliciting cheers and laughter from the crowd. And more recently, during a televised broadcast of a Mets game in 2024, he even appeared in the opposing team's broadcast booth, sporting another disguise!

And this is the part most people miss... The original incident occurred on June 9, 1999, during a lengthy game against the Toronto Blue Jays. After being ejected in the 12th inning, Valentine, ever the showman, decided to return to the dugout. His disguise? A makeshift mustache crafted from eye black and a pair of sunglasses. He managed to stay in the dugout for the remainder of the 4 1/2-hour game, which the Mets ultimately won in 14 innings. For this audacious move, Valentine faced a two-game suspension and a $5,000 fine.

Now, the question is: do you think Valentine's disguise was a stroke of genius that added a fun, albeit rule-bending, element to the game, or was it a disrespectful stunt that undermined the authority of the umpires? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!