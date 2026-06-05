Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Timeline Placement Explained - Where Does It Fit in the Metroid Series? (2026)

Nintendo's Take on the Placement of Metroid Prime 4 in the Metroid Timeline

A New Dimension of Adventure

By Liam Doolan (https://www.nintendolife.com/authors/Liam_Doolan) 1 hour ago

Metroid, the iconic Nintendo series, has a rich history spanning Samus' space adventures from the past to the present. While the latest installment, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, stands as a unique entry, it remains a part of the Prime series, marking a new chapter in the franchise.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (https://www.famitsu.com/article/202512/60211), Nintendo's development team revealed how Beyond fits into the broader Metroid timeline. According to the team, the game takes place after Super Metroid on the Super Nintendo and before Metroid Fusion on the Game Boy Advance. This clarification addresses concerns about the game's placement within the series.

A Standalone Adventure

Despite its chronological position, Beyond is described as a standalone adventure, set in a "another dimension." This means players can approach the game without prior knowledge of the series, making it accessible to newcomers. The 18-year gap between Beyond and Corruption (https://www.nintendolife.com/games/wii/metroidprime3_corruption) further emphasizes the game's independence.

In our review on Nintendo Life (https://www.nintendolife.com/reviews/nintendo-switch-2/metroid-prime-4-beyond-nintendo-switch-2-edition), we highlighted how newcomers can enjoy Beyond without delving into the series' history. Nintendo, Retro Studios, and other prominent figures have confirmed this approach, ensuring a smooth entry point for new players.

Engaging the Community

As the discussion around Beyond's placement continues, fans are invited to share their thoughts. Have you played Metroid Prime 4: Beyond on the Switch or Switch 2? Feel free to express your opinions in the comments section. We'll keep you updated if Nintendo or Retro Studios provide further insights into Beyond's place in the Metroid timeline.

[Source: Famitsu.com (https://www.famitsu.com/article/202512/60211), via NintendoEverything.com (https://nintendoeverything.com/metroid-prime-4-timeline-placement/)]

Liam, a seasoned news writer and reviewer for Hookshot Media, has been covering the gaming industry for over 15 years. His passion for video games and iconic characters is evident in his engaging content.