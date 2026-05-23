Metro Schools Closed Again as Snow Cleanup Continues on Northeast Avalon (2026)

The snow-covered streets of the Northeast Avalon region are causing a stir, with schools in the metro area shut down once more. But is this weather event as simple as it seems?

In a surprising turn of events, the city of St. John's has opted against declaring a State of Emergency, despite a staggering 55 cm of snow blanketing the capital on Sunday. Mayor Danny Breen's decision raises eyebrows, especially considering the widespread closures of government offices and educational institutions, including Memorial.

Here's the catch: Breen justifies this choice by claiming that reduced traffic levels would allow for efficient snow clearing without the need for an emergency declaration. He assures the public, "We've managed to control traffic, ensuring safe and effective snow removal."

But here's where it gets controversial. The city is now seeking federal approval to dump snow into the harbour, a move that could expedite snow removal. This proposal might spark debates about environmental impact and the urgency of the situation.

As the city grapples with this snowy dilemma, one can't help but wonder: Is this the best approach to managing severe winter weather, or are there alternative strategies that could be more effective? Share your thoughts on this intriguing situation and the city's response!