Meteor Shower Guide: January 10-16, 2026 - Best Times & Viewing Tips (2026)

Get ready for a celestial spectacle! The night sky is about to put on a show, but there’s a catch—the moon might just steal the spotlight. From January 10-16, 2026, meteor enthusiasts are in for a treat, though the moon’s last quarter phase on January 10th could dim the display slightly. But here’s the silver lining: as the week progresses, the waning moon will rise later, gifting observers with darker skies perfect for meteor-watching. And this is the part most people miss: the best viewing times shift as the moon’s position changes, so timing is everything!

For evening observers this weekend, expect around 2 meteors per hour from mid-northern latitudes (45°N) and 1 from tropical southern locations (25°S). But wait—morning observers could see up to 16 meteors per hour in the north and 7 in the south, though moonlight will reduce these rates. Controversial question: Are you willing to trade sleep for a chance to witness this cosmic ballet? It’s a decision every stargazer must make.

Here’s the kicker: actual meteor rates depend on more than just the sky. Your personal perception, local weather, and even your experience level play a role. Urban observers, for instance, will only catch the brightest meteors due to light pollution. But here’s where it gets controversial: Does technology level the playing field? Apps and tools like planispheres can help, but some argue they detract from the raw experience of skywatching.

Now, let’s talk radiants—the points in the sky where meteors appear to originate. These positions, listed below, remain relatively stable throughout the week. Pro tip: Use a star atlas or planetarium app to locate them. But remember, meteors don’t appear at the radiant; they streak outward from it. Center your view with the radiant near the edge for the best experience. Thought-provoking question: If meteors are most visible when the radiant is highest, why do so many people miss the best viewing times?

Here’s a breakdown of the key players this week:

  1. Anthelion (ANT): Peaking at 2 meteors per hour in the north and 1 in the south, this radiant is best viewed around 01:00 LST. With medium-slow meteors, it’s a reliable but unspectacular show.
  2. Comae Berenicids (COM): Active until February 4th, this shower offers swift meteors, though rates are under 1 per hour. Best seen around 05:00 LST.
  3. Gamma Ursae Minorids (GUM): A rare sight, visible only from the northern hemisphere, with rates under 1 per hour. Catch them before dawn for the best chance.
  4. Quadrantids (QUA): Despite their fame, expect fewer than 1 meteor per hour this week. Visible from the southern tropics but not deep southern latitudes.

And this is the part most people miss: Sporadic meteors, unrelated to any shower, make up the bulk of nightly activity. From rural sites, expect 6 per hour before dawn in the north and south, though moonlight reduces these rates. Controversial interpretation: Are sporadic meteors the unsung heroes of the night sky, or just background noise to the main event?

Here’s the detailed table for the tech-savvy observers:

| SHOWER | DATE OF MAXIMUM ACTIVITY | CELESTIAL POSITION RA (Deg.) DEC | ENTRY VELOCITY (Km/Sec) | CULMINATION LST | HOURLY RATE (North-South) | CLASS |
|-----------------------|--------------------------|----------------------------------|--------------------------|-----------------|---------------------------|-------|
| Anthelion (ANT) | - | 08:12 (123) +19 | 30 | 01:00 | 2 – 1 | II |
| Comae Berenicids (COM)| Dec 23 | 12:04 (181) +23 | 64 | 05:00 | 1 – <1 | II |
| Gamma Ursid Minorids (GUM) | Jan 18 | 14:44 (221) +71 | 31 | 08:00 | <1 – <1 | IV |
| Quadrantids (QUA) | Jan 03 | 15:36 (234) +48 | 41 | 09:00 | <1 – <1 | I |

Class Explanation: From the strongest (Class I) to the weakest (Class IV), these classifications help observers know what to expect. But here’s the controversial part: Should beginners even attempt to observe Class IV showers, or is it a waste of time? Weigh in below!

So, are you ready to brave the cold and moonlight for a glimpse of these celestial wonders? Let us know in the comments—what’s your favorite meteor shower, and why? The night sky awaits your opinion!

