Meta Stock: Trading Strategies for Earnings Season (2026)

Navigating Meta's Earnings: A Trader's Perspective

The upcoming earnings report from Meta has investors on the edge of their seats, with a potential 7.5% stock price movement predicted by options markets. This volatility is not surprising given Meta's recent history of significant post-earnings swings. As an analyst, I'm here to dissect the various trading strategies and offer my insights.

Fundamental Strength, Technical Uncertainty

Meta's fundamentals remain robust, with ad-pricing strategies driving impressive top-line growth. However, the technical analysis paints a more ambiguous picture. The stock hovers around its 150-day moving average, and various indicators suggest a precarious position. This technical uncertainty is a crucial factor in determining our trading approach.

A Coin Toss Around Earnings

Historically, buying Meta stock before earnings has been a gamble. While the stock has shown a slight tendency to rise post-earnings, the volatility and risk-reward ratio are less than ideal. This is where options trading strategies come into play, offering a more nuanced approach.

The Appeal of Call Options

One might be tempted by the allure of call options, especially with the recent surge in call buying. These options provide defined risk and limit downside exposure, which is comforting in volatile markets. However, there's a catch. The downside moves are capped, but the stock must surpass the call strike price, often resulting in more frequent losses.

Risk Reversal: A Strategic Approach

I propose a different strategy: the call spread risk reversal. This sophisticated trade involves selling puts and calls to finance the purchase of at-the-money calls. By doing so, we reduce the upside breakeven point and downside risk while increasing the odds of success. It's a delicate balance, as we're still exposed to the stock's risk, but with a significantly improved win rate.

Historical Perspective

Looking at historical data, the call spread risk reversal strategy has outperformed both long stock and long short-dated at-the-money call positions. While the upside is capped, the improved win rate results in a better average performance. This strategy is particularly appealing for those seeking to mitigate risk without sacrificing potential gains.

Final Thoughts

In the world of trading, there's no one-size-fits-all approach. Meta's upcoming earnings present a unique challenge, and traders must carefully consider their options. Personally, I believe the call spread risk reversal strategy offers a compelling balance between risk and reward, especially in uncertain technical environments. As always, investors should conduct thorough research and adapt their strategies to their risk tolerance and market conditions.