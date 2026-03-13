Meta's Defense in Social Media Addiction Trial: A Shrug or Something More? (2026)

The social media addiction trial against Meta and YouTube has sparked intense debate and raised crucial questions about the responsibility of tech giants. This case, often likened to the 'Big Tobacco moment' for social media, could set a precedent for over 1,500 similar lawsuits.

In a California courtroom, Mark Zuckerberg defended Meta's practices, arguing that the company is not at fault for claims of deliberate addiction and harm to young users. The trial centers on whether social media addiction is a valid psychiatric concept and whether Meta and YouTube bear responsibility for any negative mental health outcomes.

Meta's defense distinguishes between 'problematic' and 'clinically addictive' usage, while YouTube claims it is not a social media platform despite its recent forays into short-form video and photo-based posts. The outcome hinges on the jury's definition of addiction and whether the companies' pursuit of user engagement crossed ethical boundaries, neglecting the well-being of minors.

Former Facebook Director of Public Policy, Sarah Wynn-Williams, in her book 'Careless People,' highlights her efforts to convince Facebook leadership of the company's significant influence, akin to a country with diplomatic interests. She describes her role as a diplomat, aiming to protect and promote Facebook's interests.

Zuckerberg's testimony reflects a bold self-exoneration, reminiscent of Donald Trump's media-trained responses. He acknowledged considering user well-being but denied intentional addiction, even as internal emails revealed increased user engagement goals. When asked about the potential link between addiction and increased usage, Zuckerberg's response was noncommittal.

The trial has also brought attention to Zuckerberg's immense wealth, with his lawyers attempting to prevent questions about his net worth, which could reveal an interest in increasing platform addiction. Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl allowed questions about his compensation and stock holdings but prohibited specific inquiries about his total net worth and assets.

Whistleblower Frances Haugen's 2021 testimony before Congress revealed Facebook's knowledge of potentially harmful features, especially for teenage girls. Internal documents exposed by the Wall Street Journal showed that Facebook researchers found the platform exacerbated body image issues for one in three teen girls.

Zuckerberg and Instagram head Adam Mosseri have acknowledged the need for safeguards, but these measures are largely perfunctory, as evidenced by Zuckerberg's admission that kids can easily bypass age restrictions by lying about their birthdates.

An internal Facebook document stated, 'if we want to win big with teens, we must bring them in as tweens.' This strategy, combined with Kaley's testimony about her early engagement with social media platforms, highlights the widespread nature of this issue, affecting millions of young people who grew up on the social internet.

While the courts may rule in Meta's favor, the moral and public health implications of turning social life into a dopamine-fueled slot machine for impressionable minds remain. In a 2019 interview, Zuckerberg mentioned restricting his own children's screen time, raising questions about the discrepancy between his personal choices and the company's practices.

This trial invites us to consider the ethical boundaries of tech companies and their impact on society, especially the vulnerable young minds that engage with their platforms.