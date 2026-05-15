The Met Gala, an annual extravaganza of fashion and celebrity, has once again sparked curiosity and commentary. This year, the event was a spectacle of glitz and glamour, but it also highlighted a stark contrast between those who attended and those who did not. The absence of prominent figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Zendaya from the red carpet was notable, and it raised questions about the event's impact and purpose. The Met Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos, has been criticized for its association with the unhinged American president, who has slashed funding for the arts. This year's guests, known for their advocacy on various causes, seemed to have no qualms about attending an event that has been accused of providing a laundering service for billionaires. The event also sparked a discussion about the importance of art and its role in society, especially in light of the president's cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts. The Met Gala is not just about fashion and celebrity; it's about the power of art and its ability to bring people together. However, the event's association with controversial figures and its impact on the arts have raised questions about its true purpose. The absence of prominent figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Zendaya from the red carpet was notable, and it highlighted the divide between those who prioritize their causes and those who prioritize their careers. The Met Gala is a spectacle of fashion and celebrity, but it's also a reflection of the values and priorities of those who attend. In my opinion, the event's association with controversial figures and its impact on the arts are cause for concern. The Met Gala is a reminder that art and culture are under threat, and it's up to us to protect and preserve them. The absence of prominent figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Zendaya from the red carpet was notable, and it raised questions about the event's impact and purpose. The Met Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos, has been criticized for its association with the unhinged American president, who has slashed funding for the arts. This year's guests, known for their advocacy on various causes, seemed to have no qualms about attending an event that has been accused of providing a laundering service for billionaires. The event also sparked a discussion about the importance of art and its role in society, especially in light of the president's cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts. Personally, I think the Met Gala is a missed opportunity for those who prioritize their causes. The event could have been a platform for prominent figures to raise awareness about the importance of art and culture, but instead, it became a spectacle of fashion and celebrity. In my opinion, the absence of figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Zohran Mamdani, and Zendaya from the red carpet highlights the divide between those who prioritize their causes and those who prioritize their careers. The Met Gala is a reminder that art and culture are under threat, and it's up to us to protect and preserve them. The event's association with controversial figures and its impact on the arts have raised questions about its true purpose. The Met Gala is not just about fashion and celebrity; it's about the power of art and its ability to bring people together. However, the event's association with controversial figures and its impact on the arts have raised questions about its true purpose. The Met Gala is a spectacle of fashion and celebrity, but it's also a reflection of the values and priorities of those who attend. From my perspective, the event's association with controversial figures and its impact on the arts are cause for concern. The Met Gala is a missed opportunity for those who prioritize their causes, and it's a reminder that art and culture are under threat. The event could have been a platform for prominent figures to raise awareness about the importance of art and culture, but instead, it became a spectacle of fashion and celebrity. This raises a deeper question about the role of art and culture in society and the responsibility of those who attend events like the Met Gala to protect and preserve them.