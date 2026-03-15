Messi's Magic! Inter Miami's Epic Comeback vs Orlando City (2026)

Get ready for an epic comeback story! The Florida Derby delivered an unforgettable night of football as Inter Miami, led by the legendary Lionel Messi, fought back from a two-goal deficit to secure their first win of the 2026 MLS season.

In a thrilling encounter, Orlando City took an early lead, exploiting Inter Miami's defensive struggles. But here's where it gets controversial... Inter Miami's resilience and tactical adjustments in the second half completely changed the game's narrative.

Messi, the maestro, stepped up with a brace, including a breathtaking free kick, to guide his team to a 4-2 victory. But how did they do it? Let's dive into the key moments that turned this match on its head.

The Turning Point:

As the second half kicked off, Inter Miami's intensity and midfield dominance grew. Mateo Silvetti's stunning strike in the 49th minute ignited the comeback, followed by Messi's clinical finish and Telasco Segovia's composed goal in the dying minutes.

And this is the part most people miss... The tactical shift by Inter Miami's coaching staff played a pivotal role. By increasing the pressure on Orlando City's midfield, they disrupted their flow and created spaces for their attacking stars to exploit.

The victory not only secured Inter Miami's first three points of the season but also showcased their ability to adapt and fight back. It's a testament to the team's character and the impact of their star players.

So, what do you think? Is Messi's presence enough to carry Inter Miami to success, or do they need a more balanced approach? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

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Note: All times and scores are provided for reference and may not reflect real-time updates.